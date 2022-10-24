Can Galarian Yamask be shiny in Pokemon GO?

The ongoing 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event has created an enormous stage for several Ghost-type Pokemon to shine. Trainers from all over the world are eagerly participating to obtain these Pocket Monsters before the event ends. Galarian Yamask is one of the few Pokemon that has an increased spawn rate during this event.

The Halloween event of 2022 is split into two different sections, with each part of the event including special features, Raid Bosses, and new encounters along with shiny availability. Galarian Yamask, along with its original form Yamask, are an important part of this event, making an appearance in Raids, Eggs, and in the wild. Given below is all the information you need to locate and capture a Shiny Galarian Yamask in Pokemon GO.

Steps to catch a Shiny Galarian Yamask in Pokemon GO

Trainers are rather excited to get their hands on the new Pocket Monsters that have arrived with the start of the 2022 Pokemon GO Halloween event. The monsters featured in this event have an increased spawn rate and Galarian Yamask is one of them. This fighter is placed as a One-Star Raid Boss and can also be obtained by hatching a 7 KM Egg during the event. For the first time in the franchise ever, Shiny Galarian Yamask has been added to the game for players to encounter.

You can encounter a shiny Galarian Yamask if you keep on defeating a Galarian Yamask in the Pokemon GO Raid and in the wild. The increased spawn rate will be of great help to players looking to obtain one. Since there is no mention of this shiny variant being made available in the wild, shiny collectors will likely encounter the Shiny Galarian Yamask by completing the Field Research tasks of this year’s Halloween event.

You can also encounter Shiny Galarian Yamask by completing the Halloween-themed Special Research tasks assigned by Professor Willow and Rhi. This Special Research will be available from Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:00 am to Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time.

Another way to get your hands on a Shiny Galarian Yamask is by completing the Halloween event’s Timed Research tasks. You can easily purchase $1 and $5 Pokemon GO Tickets to unlock the Timed Research tasks featuring encounters with Yamask and Galarian Yamask.

Pokemon GO $1 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Step 1 (Completing All Tasks Offer a Yamask Encounter)

Catch one Ghost-type

Catch five Ghost-type

Catch 10 Ghost-type

Catch 15 Ghost-type

Catch 20 Ghost-type

Catch 25 Ghost-type

Catch 30 Ghost-type

Step 2 (Completing All Tasks Offers a Galarian Yamask Encounter)

Catch one Ghost-type

Catch five Ghost-type

Catch 10 Ghost-type

Catch 15 Ghost-type

Catch 20 Ghost-type

Catch 25 Ghost-type

Catch 30 Ghost-type

Pokemon GO $5 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Step 1

Walk 2km: Spinarak encounter

Spinarak encounter Catch 10 Pokemon: Joltik encounter

Joltik encounter Catch 7 Ghost-type: Dewpider encounter

Dewpider encounter Rewards: Ariados encounter, One Incense

Step 2

Walk 2km: Zubat encounter

Zubat encounter Transfer 10 Pokemon: Woobat encounter

Woobat encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type: Gligar encounter

Gligar encounter Rewards: Golbat encounter, One Blue Incubator

Step 3

Walk 2km: Purrloin encounter

Purrloin encounter Send Seven Gifts to Friends : Litten encounter

: Litten encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type: Sneasel encounter

Sneasel encounter Rewards: Umbreon encounter, One Blue Incubator

Step 4

Hatch an Egg: Yamask encounter

Yamask encounter Make Nine Curveball Throws: Duskull encounter

Duskull encounter Catch 13 Ghost-type: Galarian Yamask encounter

Galarian Yamask encounter Rewards: Spiritomb encounter, Lantern pose for your avatar

Besides these rewards, you will also be provided with exclusive bonuses for a $5 ticket. The Candy rate increases up to 3 times for catching, hatching, and even transferring a Pokemon. It also provides additional Halloween-themed tasks and Pokemon GO avatar items.

