How to complete Halloween Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Halloween event is now underway for 2022, and trainers have plenty of content to clear in order to obtain great rewards. One example is the new Timed Research tasks, which are available if players purchase a $1 or $5 ticket.

Depending on the ticket that a Pokemon GO player purchases, they'll gain access to different tasks and varied rewards.

The $1 ticket provides a two-step Timed Research Story that offers the ability to capture Yamask and Galarian Yamask for completing tasks.

The $5 ticket offers much more varied rewards, including various Pokemon species encounters, as well as a lantern pose for their avatar when the research is completed in its entirety.

All Timed Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon GO's Halloween Part I Event

The new lantern pose that trainers can equip after completing Pokemon GO's $5 Timed Research track (Image via Niantic)

Once Pokemon GO trainers purchase their Timed Research ticket, they'll have until November 1, 2022, to claim their rewards before the research expires. There's certainly no time to waste if players want to make the most of their paid tickets.

The $1 Timed Research track focuses on catching a large number of Ghost-type Pokemon, but the $5 track offers more varied tasks and rewards by comparison.

$1 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Step 1 (All Completed Tasks Offer a Yamask Encounter)

Catch One Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch Five Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon

Claim Rewards

Step 2 (All Completed Tasks Offer a Galarian Yamask Encounter)

Catch One Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch Five Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokemon

Claim Rewards

$5 Timed Research tasks and rewards

Step 1

Walk 2km - Spinarak encounter

- Spinarak encounter Catch 10 Pokemon -Joltik encounter

-Joltik encounter Catch 7 Ghost-type Pokemon - Dewpider encounter

- Dewpider encounter Claim Rewards - Ariados encounter, one Incense

Step 2

Walk 2km - Zubat encounter

- Zubat encounter Transfer 10 Pokemon - Woobat encounter

- Woobat encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - Gligar encounter

- Gligar encounter Claim Rewards - Golbat encounter, one Blue Incubator

Step 3

Walk 2km - Purrloin encounter

- Purrloin encounter Send Seven Gifts to Friends - Litten encounter

- Litten encounter Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokemon - Sneasel encounter

- Sneasel encounter Claim Rewards - Umbreon encounter, one Blue Incubator

Step 4

Hatch an Egg - Yamask encounter

- Yamask encounter Make Nine Curveball Throws - Duskull encounter

- Duskull encounter Catch 13 Ghost-type Pokemon - Galarian Yamask encounter

- Galarian Yamask encounter Claim Rewards - Spiritomb encounter, lantern pose for your avatar

In addition to the listed tasks and rewards, there are exclusive bonuses for Pokemon GO trainers who purchase the $5 ticket. Specifically, they'll receive three times the Candies for catching, hatching, and transferring Pokemon.

Additionally, they'll be able to accrue XL Candies while walking with their Buddy if they're Level 31 or higher. However, this is an event-specific bonus available to all Pokemon GO players. Ticket purchasers will receive the same guaranteed XL Candies as those who haven't bought their Timed Research ticket.

Trainers will want to get started as soon as possible to ensure they don't run out of time when Pokemon GO's Halloween event ends on November 1, 2022.

