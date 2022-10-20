Can Yamask be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With all the hype around Ghost-type Pokemon amping up with the release of Pokemon GO's Halloween event, players across the world are getting their checklists ready filled with monsters they have yet to catch. One of the creatures of interest this time around is the Spirit Pokemon, Yamask.

Not only is Yamask and its evolution, Cofagrigus, a cornerstone in memories held by fans of Pokemon Black and White for the Nintendo DS, the Pokemon was also graced with a Galarian variant in Sword and Shield. Thankfully, both versions of the popular Ghost-type are available in the mobile game and show up front and center as part of the event.

Some players may not be satisfied with just having one of each variant. While only having the standard variant is required to fill out the Pokedex, many may want to go above and beyond in terms of fleshing out their collection, which is where Shiny Pokemon come in. These rare variants are the apple of collectors' eyes everywhere thanks to their alternative color palette.

Tips for finding Shiny Yamask in Pokemon GO

Niantic has confirmed that both variants of Yamask are currently present in Pokemon GO. With this knowledge in hand, players can begin their hunt for the rare version of this Ghost-type. Here are a few tips that trainers should keep in mind when hunting any Shiny Pokemon, regardless of a spawn rate-boosting event.

The first thing to keep in mind before going out on a shiny hunt is the weather. While this is a staple task that every player should do before leaving their homes, the weather in the local area dictates what creatures can spawn in Pokemon GO. Since Yamask is a pure Ghost-type, Foggy Weather grants the best spawn boost.

Given its new secondary Ground typing, Galarian Yamask is much easier to encounter, making it more likely to spawn in Sunny Weather. Given that most players would rather leave their homes during nice and sunny weather, hunting Galarian Yamask will be far easier than hunting down the shiny form of the standard variant.

The use of consumable items such as Lure Modules and Incenses can help the hunt immensely by greatly increasing the general spawn rate of an area. These items can be found at PokeStops or purchased directly from Pokemon GO's in-app store with the use of PokeCoins earned from defending gyms or purchased from the store.

With the release of the Halloween event, players can purchase one of two tickets. Buying the $1 ticket yields more chances to encounter both forms of Yamask. While a shiny variant is not guaranteed through this method, a few extra free encounters will not hurt players' chances.

Yamask and its Galarian counterpart can also hatch from seven kilometer eggs. While this is a very time consuming method to hunt for shinies, it can certainly get the job done. Hatching eggs is best done when patrolling areas with Lure Modules active and an Incense equipped.

In summary, finding a Shiny Yamask is possible in Pokemon GO. While there is an increased chance of it appearing thanks to the Halloween event, this does not mean that trainers are guaranteed to find one. With the right method of shiny hunting and some patience, dedicated shiny hunters should have no problem with this hunt.

Poll : 0 votes