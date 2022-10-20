Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event guide: All Field Research tasks and wild encounters

With the reveal of the second half of Pokemon GO's 2022 Halloween celebration, players can finally compile all their resources for the upcoming activities. One of the many activities Niantic is giving trainers the choice to partake in is event-exclusive Field Research tasks that provide a bevy of rewards.

Since the release of the event is close at hand, players may want to know what to expect in terms of gameplay. The Field Research tasks are not the same as Special Research or Timed Research. Players will need to complete Field Research tasks seven times in order to receive Research Breakthroughs.

Players may be wondering about the tasks they should prepare for if they want to complete their Research Packages. Thankfully, information has surfaced regarding the objectives that need to be met. Since these tasks are part of a Halloween-themed event, many of them revolve around catching Ghost-type creatures in Pokemon GO.

Halloween Field Research in Pokemon GO: What can players expect?

Official artwork for the second half of Pokemon GO's Halloween event (Image via Niantic)

For both parts of the event, there are only three event-exclusive Field Research tasks. Thankfully, one of these tasks rewards players with a valuable resource, Mega Energy. The tasks will remain the same after the first part of the event, but players will earn one of the prizes from a list of possible rewards.

To complete one of the tasks, players need to catch five Ghost-type Pokemon. Given the drastically increased spawn rate of monsters belonging to that typing, this should not be a hard objective to complete. Upon doing so, trainers will be rewarded with an encounter with Shuppet. This Shuppet has a chance to be shiny as well.

The next objective requires players to catch 25 Ghost-type Pokemon. This should be a breeze to complete as well, but it will take much longer. Upon meeting the objective, trainers will be rewarded an encounter with Galarian Yamask or its shiny variant.

The final event players can anticipate making an appearance is to spin 10 Pokestops. This may be a bit tricky for players in rural areas as Pokestops are less common in such locations. For the first part of the event, trainers who complete this challenge in Pokemon GO will receive 20 Mega Absol Energy.

As for the second part of the event, no new Field Research tasks will be added. However, players can earn a variety of different prizes. Here is a list of all the potential rewards players can receive by completing Field Research tasks during the second part of Pokemon GO's Halloween celebration:

Halloween Mischief costume Pikachu

Spooky Festival costume Vulpix

Shuppet

Duskull

Halloween Mischief costume Piplup

Yamask

Galarian Yamask

Phantump

Gengar Mega Energy

Absol Mega Energy

Wild encounters

Yamask as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As many may have guessed, various Ghost-type and other Halloween-themed Pokemon will be made available during Pokemon GO's celebration. Here is a list of all of the creatures that will receive an increased spawn rate:

Part 1

Zubat

Gastly

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Absol

Drifloon

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

Pumpkaboo

Part 2

Costumed Pikachu

Costumed Vulpix

Costumed Piplup

Costumed Pumpkaboo

Zubat

Haunter

Spinarak

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Shuppet

Dusclops

Yamask

Golett

Phantump

There are many rewards players can obtain during the second part of the event, and collectors are sure to be satisfied with the limited-time seasonal costumed Pokemon they catch. Overall, this event serves as a great way for players to find some rare Ghost Pokemon.

