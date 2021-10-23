The best counters for Mega Absol in Pokemon GO

Generation III fans should be happy to see Absol as a Mega Tier Raid boss in Pokemon GO.

Absol was one of many older Pokemon to receive a mega evolution for the Generation III remakes, entitled Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.

In both the main series games and in Pokemon GO, Absol has one of the scariest Attack stats (319 in Pokemon GO) and some powerful tools to go along with it.

Which Pokemon can beat Mega Absol in quick time?

While it’s true that Mega Absol has monstrous offensive power, fortunately, it’s also very frail. This Dark-type Pokemon only has 163 Defense and 130 Stamina, which means that strong counters will be able to eliminate it in a short amount of time.

Take a look at the top-ranked counter: Shadow Machamp. This juggernaut can take down Mega Absol in 393.7 seconds. This is impressive since it’s the only Pokemon that can defeat this Raid in under 400 seconds.

Fighting-types and Fairy-types are effective against Mega Absol

Lucario is effective against Mega Absol (image via The Pokémon Company)

In general, strong Fighting-types do the best against Mega Absol. It’s true that Fairy and Bug also do super effective damage to Dark-types, but the Pokemon with those typings aren’t as strong across the board as Fighting-types.

The majority of these Pokemon, including Lucario, Conkeldurr, Heracross and Machamp, have enormous Attack stats and, therefore, are excellent choices to bring to any Raid battle, let alone Mega Absol’s.

As it so happens, withholding Shadow Pokemon, four of the top five counters to Mega Absol are Fighting-type (Lucario, Conkeldurr, Machamp and Hariyama). The exception is Mega Beedrill, the strongest Bug-type in the game.

While they may not win as quickly, Fairy-types are still good to bring against Mega Absol. Any trainer who caught Zacian during part three of the Ultra Unlock is in luck as it is the 7th ranked counter in this Raid battle.

Outside of that, the other great Fairy-type to bring here would be Togekiss. It's well known how good Charm spam is, and with Mega Absol’s frail defenses, its health will drop rapidly.

In terms of more common Pokemon, Toxicroak does a great job against Mega Absol. Sylveon is also a strong counter, with access to the ever-powerful combination of Charm and Dazzling Gleam. Emboar can also beat Mega Absol quickly with a moveset of Low Kick and Focus Blast.

