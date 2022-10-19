What will hatch from 7 km eggs during Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part I?

Pokemon GO's Halloween event is just around the corner, and trainers are gearing up for the upcoming festivities.

One of the many things that players are looking forward to is the wave of new creatures that can hatch from the eggs they obtain during the event.

The creatures in the eggs tend to increase in value and rarity the more kilometers players are required to walk while incubating them. However, the topic of interest for many trainers seems to be seven-kilometer eggs.

So what special monsters can players expect to find from seven-kilometer eggs in Pokemon GO during the first part of its Halloween event?

Galarian Yamask, Golett, and other Pokemon that can hatch from seven-kilometer eggs in Pokemon GO's Halloween Event Part I

Yamask

Yamask as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yamask, the Ghost-type creature from Unova, will hatch from seven-kilometer eggs during Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part I. It will also receive a boost to its general spawn rate. Additionally, players can earn encounters with Yamask by completing certain research tasks.

Yamask can be evolved into Cofagrigus using 50 Yamask candies.

Galarian Yamask

Galarian Yamask as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Galarian form of Yamask can also hatch from seven-kilometer eggs during the event. Players can evolve their Galarian Yamask into Runerigus through the use of 50 Yamask candies. However, they will need to register it as their buddy and use it in 10 Raid Battles first.

Much like the Unovan variant, Yamask can also be encountered through research tasks.

Phantump

A group of Phantump as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Phantump, the pre-evolved form of Battle League superstar Trevenant, will be made available through seven-kilometer eggs during Pokemon GO's Halloween event. However, unlike the two entries prior, its shiny variant will not be able to hatch from these eggs.

Phantump can evolve with a trade or through the use of 200 candies.

Golett

Golett as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Golett, the Ground and Ghost-type Pokemon debuting in the Unova region, will also make an appearance during the game's Halloween event. However, its shiny form will not be available for players to obtain.

Golett's evolution, Golurk, is one of the best defensive Ghost-type Pokemon in the franchise. Players can evolve Golett into Golurk using 50 Golett candies.

Noibat

Noibat as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Noibat is the crown jewel of Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part I, which marks the debut of the Pokemon's rare shiny variant.

Players will be able to find Noibat's shiny variant by hatching seven-kilometer eggs during the event. This does not mean that trainers cannot find Shiny Noibat in the wild. It simply means that they will have far greater luck trying to obtain one through seven-kilometer eggs.

Players can evolve their Noibat into Noivern. They will need to accumulate 400 Noibat candies for this evolution.

