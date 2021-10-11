Is Cofagrigus worth using in Pokemon GO?

After feeding Yamask 50 candies, Pokemon GO trainers are rewarded with the evolution of the Ghost type Pokemon Cofagrigus, the Coffin Pokemon.

With a solid defensive stat and good mid-range CP, Cofagrigus can be used as a decent PvE gym defender. However, Cofagrigus' true utility comes in the PvP space, specifically in Pokemon GO's Ultra Battle League.

Though it won't hold up to most other Ghost type Pokemon in PvP due to the lack of a cheap and efficient Charge Move, it does have an upside as a counter against Giratina, an Ultra League staple.

Uses for Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO PvP

Cofagrigus may not hold in well on PvE offense, but its utility in PvP is what makes it worth the effort (Image via The Pokemon Company).

Cofagrigus in Pokemon GO PvP in particular requires a significant amount of time and attention in order to perform well. Specifically, in Ultra League, the Coffin Pokemon requires powering up to the XL level where XL Candies are expended to increase its CP so that it is flush with the Ultra League limit. However, adding Shadow Claw during Season 9 of Pokemon GO's Battle League gives Cofagrigus offensive options within the current PvP meta.

If it is beefed up to compete in Ultra League and stays away from Dark and other Ghost type Pokemon for the most part, Cofagrigus can be a great asset to any Pokemon GO trainer's team. Though Pokemon such as Sableye still outperform it to a significant degree, Cofagrigus can still perform well, especially in limited-time cups that restrict certain Pokemon.

It may not be the number one option in the Ghost type Pokemon listings, but it can fill a replacement role admirably, especially if players are looking for a defensive-minded Pokemon playstyle.

It is important to note, however, that this particular Pokemon should be kept well away from Pokemon GO's Master League, as its CP maximum is not enough to make it a contender. Furthermore, its elemental typing makes it vulnerable to its own kind as well as Dark type Pokemon which can be picked often in Master League.

Lastly, its stats aren't capable of going toe-to-toe with uninhibited Legendary Pokemon like Dialga, Groudon, Kyogre, Yveltal, or Giratina (which Cofagrigus has niche appeal in countering in Ultra League). The Coffin Pokemon is by no means a heavyweight and should remain in the lower classes where it can operate comfortably without being purely overwhelmed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi