Best moveset for Dusknoir in Pokemon GO

With the Duskull Community Day for Pokemon GO at a close, many players may have found themselves in possession of Dusknoir, Duskull's final evolution. Some players new to the Pokemon franchise may not know how well it can perform in battle, its stats, or what moves it can learn.

Dusknoir in Pokemon GO: A detailed analysis

"With the mouth on its belly, Dusknoir swallows its target whole. The soul is the only thing eaten— Dusknoir disgorges the body before departing." -an excerpt from Dusknoir's Pokedex entry (Image via the Pokemon Company)

Dusknoir, much like its two pre-evolved forms, is a Ghost-type Pokemon. As such, Dusknoir takes super-effective damage from Dark and other Ghost-type attacks. Ghost-type Pokemon like Dusknoir are resistant to Fighting, Normal, Poison, and Bug-type attacks.

Dusknoir's stat spread, along with its defensive typing, indicates that it was created to be a defensive Pokemon, capable of taking a large amount of damage. Due to Dusknoir's below-average attack stat of 180, the Pokemon will be more suited to dealing chip damage to its target. Its defensive stats are its highest at a tanky 254, with a stamina stat sitting at 128.

Dusknoir can choose between 2 Ghost-type fast attacks. Between Astonish and Hex, the two choices for fast attacks, Hex is the better option as it deals more damage, and generates more energy with every use. These Ghost-type attacks deal super-effective damage against Psychic and other Ghost-type Pokemon.

Due to the recent conclusion of Duskull's Community Day in Pokemon GO, Dusknoir now has access to the charged-attack Shadow Ball. It also has a shadow variant and thus has access to Return and Frustration.

Aside from Return and Frustration charged attacks, Dusknoir has access to Ominous Wind (Ghost-type attack), Dark Pulse (Dark-type attack), and Psychic (Psychic-type attack).

With all of the different charged attacks in Pokemon GO, either Ominous Wind or Shadow Ball are the best options. Shadow Ball is much better than Ominous Wind in terms of damage. For players that do not want to double up on Ghost-type moves to allow for more coverage, Psychic is the next best option.

Dusknoir is a great tank Pokemon in Pokemon GO. The move it should run to best maximize its efficiency is Hex, along side either Shadow Ball or Psychic.

