Pokemon GO: Golurk raid counters and weaknesses for July 2021

Golurk is a titan, not only in terms of design, but in its prowess in Pokemon GO as well.

Golurk is a Generation V Pokemon, native to the Victory Road in Unova. Both in the main series games and in Pokemon GO, it’s a tank; it can take a few hits and dish out harder ones.

Specifically in Pokemon GO, it has a 222 Attack stat and can soak up a considerable amount of damage with its 205 Stamina. These are the best strategies to beat Golurk in a raid battle.

The best strategies to beat Golurk in Pokemon GO

First of all, most of the stronger Shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO have sufficient attributes to win against Golurk (as well as many other raid bosses). Examples of these Pokemon would be Shadow Swampert and Shadow Gyarados. These are both strong Water-types that hit hard.

Generally, the Water-type starters are good in this battle because of their access to Hydro Cannon. This 2 bar move can get a chunk of damage off on Golurk while only needing 50 units of charged energy to use.

The Pokemon with the quickest TTW is Mega Gengar. It seems as though if this Pokemon can hit for super effective, it will find its way to the top of the raid counters list.

Mega Gengar actually wipes the floor with Golurk, winning in less than 100 seconds. This is impressive considering the latter has a good amount of Stamina.

While Mega Gengar is incredibly effective against Golurk (as is Shadow Mewtwo, as usual), not every trainer has access to it. However, in Pokemon GO, there are a bunch of more common Pokemon that can pick up a win versus Golurk.

Most of the strong Water, Ice, Dark, Grass, and Ghost Pokemon have an advantage here.

Galarian Darmanitan is a strong Ice-type that is capable of breaking through Golurk quickly. Chandelure is another Pokemon that depletes Golurk’s health swiftly, although it has to beware of the latter's Ghost-type moves.

For Grass-type Pokemon, Roserade has enough longevity and Attack stat to make quick work of Golurk. Crawdaunt can also work well as a Dark-type or Water-type attacker in this battle.

Any trainer with a Yveltal shouldn’t have an issue with this raid either. Being Dark and Flying-type, Yveltal resists both of Golurk’s STAB moves.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul