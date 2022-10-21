How to complete Mysterious Masks Special Research in Pokemon GO

The first part of Pokemon GO's Halloween event will run until October 27, 2022. One of the most notable sets of additions in Halloween 2022 Part I is the Mysterious Masks Special Research Story.

The four-part set of tasks is a great way to collect Stardust and experience. It also provides the opportunity to capture Galarian Yamask and standard Yamask and collect candies for them. If trainers are hoping to acquire the former and evolve it into Runerigus, this research is perfect for doing so.

In total, there are 12 tasks to complete for this Special Research Story, though three of them simply involve collecting your rewards.

Every task in Mysterious Masks in Pokemon GO

Yamask and its Galarian variant in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers should receive Mysterious Masks after logging into the game and speaking with Rhi by pressing their research button, which is usually denoted by the binoculars icon.

After a short chat, players will receive the first stage of the Special Research. Once it is completed, gamers can move along to the next step until the entire research story is finished.

Here are all the Mysterious Masks tasks and rewards in Pokemon GO:

Step 1/4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1,313 Stardust

- 1,313 Stardust Make Nine Curveball Throws - Yamask encounter

- Yamask encounter Make 49 Nice Throws - Nine Ultra Balls

- Nine Ultra Balls Step Completion Rewards - Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust

Step 2/4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1,313 Stardust

- 1,313 Stardust Earn Nine Hearts With Your Buddy - Yamask encounter

- Yamask encounter Send 13 Gifts to Friends - 40 Great Balls

- 40 Great Balls Step Completion Rewards - Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust

Step 3/4

Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokemon - 1,313 Stardust

- 1,313 Stardust Catch Nine Different Species of Ghost-type Pokemon - Yamask encounter

- Yamask encounter Use 49 Berries to Help Catch Pokemon - 49 Pokeballs

- 49 Pokeballs Step Completion Rewards - Galarian Yamask encounter, 4,900 XP, 490 Stardust

Step 4/4

Claim Reward! - 5,349 total XP

- 5,349 total XP Step Completion Rewards - Galarian Yamask encounter, 49 Yamask candies, 490 Stardust

These research tasks can be quite daunting due to the high volume of Ghost-type creatures trainers need to capture. Fortunately, Pokemon GO's current Halloween event is rife with Ghost-types in the wild as well as in raids and through egg-hatching. As long as you're actively playing the game and have enough Pokeballs and berries available, it should be possible to complete the research tasks with considerable time to spare.

With roughly one week left before Pokemon GO's Halloween Part I ends, dedicated trainers should be more than capable of taking care of each task. Just be certain to keep your stock of Pokeballs and berries high; otherwise, you may run out of them during your research progress.

If there are Pokestops nearby, be sure to spin their photo discs for extra items. Additionally, have friends send you gifts for access to even more Pokeballs and berries to ensure you have ample supply for the Mysterious Masks research.

