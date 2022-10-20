Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event Part 2: Starting time, debuts, featured attacks, and more

Niantic has finally released information about the second part of their anticipated Halloween event for Pokemon GO. After news of the event having multiple parts dropped with the reveal of Part 1, trainers across the globe were looking forward to the second part of the large-scale event.

Much like the previous part, certain monsters have been confirmed to make an appearance during the event. The creature that will be the center of all the attention and the different kinds of activities for the second part of the celebration have also been revealed.

So what do trainers have to look forward to during the second part of Pokemon GO's Halloween extravaganza? Judging from all of the news that has recently been revealed, players can expect to find many Pokemon to catch and rewards to earn. Some may even find shiny variants during the event.

Pokemon GO's Halloween event Part 2: Everything to know

Ninetales is one of the Pokemon to have its time in the spotlight during the upcoming event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing trainers should know about this event is when it starts. Trainers can expect this event to go live on October 27 at 10 am local time. It will end a few days later, on November 1 at 10 am local time.

While no entirely new creatures will make a debut during Pokemon GO's Halloween celebrations, trainers can still find brand-new costumes for fan favorites. Ninetales and Vulpix will arrive in fashionable, Dracula-style cape collars. Pumpkaboo and Gourgeist will arrive in fancy bowties and hats.

Most notable is the addition of a new costume for Gengar, the beloved Ghost-type. Gengar will arrive sporting a fashionable witch cap adorned with festively appropriate leaves on the brim. Fortunate trainers will be able to find the costumed Vulpix, Pumpkaboo, and Gengar in their shiny variants as well.

Much like the first part of the celebration, players can purchase two different tiers of research tickets for a chance to earn all sorts of rewards. The $5 tier will have much greater rewards than those of the $1 tier. The $5 tier will also feature a buffed catch candy multiplier and a special avatar item.

To coincide with the first part of the event giving players a chance to catch the Altered Forme of Giratina in Pokemon GO, the second part will bring the more offensive-oriented Origin Forme. This variant also comes with the exclusive Shadow Force attack, Giratina's signature move in the main series.

Similar to the first part of Pokemon GO's Halloween celebration, players will be able to earn Mega Energy by completing certain field research tasks. However, trainers will only be able to find and collect Mega Energy for Gengar and Absol. 200 Mega Energy will be required to Mega Evolve them for the first time.

For all event bonuses, players can expect to earn double the amount of candy from transferring, catching, and hatching Pokemon. Trainers with an account level at 31 or above will also be guaranteed to find one XL candy when walking with their Buddy Pokemon, so competitive trainers will not want to miss out on this event.

Overall, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to Part 2 of the Halloween event. Given everything being added for each different aspect of Pokemon GO's gameplay, there is a little something there for everyone, whether they are battlers, collectors, or raiders.

