Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 event Part I: Starting time, debuts, featured attacks, and more

Online games have begun rolling out their seasonal events with Halloween getting ever closer. Following the trend, Niantic has dropped information regarding Pokemon GO's festive contributions. This reveal includes details like Raid Bosses, new trainer cosmetics, and even Special Research.

As many experienced trainers are aware, the Halloween event for Niantic's mobile game garners a lot of excitement due to the time of year bringing some rare creatures. Given that the holiday revolves around fun, dressing up, and trick or treating, the yearly occurrence also bears new clothes and a boost in earned Candies.

With news of the upcoming event being hot off the press, many trainers may want to know everything coming in 2022's iteration of Pokemon GO's Halloween event. This also brings the question of what is to come afterwards, given that this event's reveal has at least two different parts.

Part 1 of Pokemon GO's Halloween event will start on October 20

Mega Banette as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first addition of note is the debut of Mega Banette in Pokemon GO. Knowing this, it can be assumed that Pocket Monster will be available throughout the duration of the event. To make matters even better, those fortunate enough will be able to find a Shiny Banette through these new event Raids.

The encounter that players can earn by completing Special Researches has also been revealed. The Pokemon in question is the Galarian variant of the Ghost-type Yamask. This event will also mark the debut of Galarian Yamask's Shiny variant, and players who are lucky enough will hopefully be able to add one to their collection.

Niantic has confirmed that another Shiny Pokemon will be debuting during the Halloween event for Pokemon GO. Hatching from 7 kilometer eggs, players will likely find a Shiny Noibat for the first time in the mobile spin-off. They will have a higher chance of getting it from eggs compared to wild encounters.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp You can add some seasonal spice to your avatar with this new pose—perfect for a You can add some seasonal spice to your avatar with this new pose—perfect for a #PokemonGOHalloween pumpkin patch adventure! 🎃 You can add some seasonal spice to your avatar with this new pose—perfect for a #PokemonGOHalloween pumpkin patch adventure! https://t.co/3bhJGE8Wkg

Two different event tickets have also been announced to be going on sale for the event. They will come in two tiers, a $1 tier and a $5 tier. As expected, the more expensive of the two will feature better rewards, a much higher multiplier for earned Candy, new tasks, and the new Spooky Pose for avatars.

For 5-star Raids, the Altered Forme of Giratina can be battled and captured. To make it worth players' whiles, every Giratina caught during the event's time period will have the event-exclusive move, Shadow Force. This is Giratina's signature attack in the main series and is known for dealing devastating Ghost-type damage.

While the exact tasks in the event are yet to be released, Niantic has confirmed that some of them will yield Mega Energy as a reward. This can greatly cut down on grinding time, but only for two specific Pokemon; players will be able to earn Mega Energy for Gengar and Absol through quest completion.

With everything that has been revealed regarding the upcoming Halloween event for Pokemon GO, it seems to be shaping up to be one to look forward to. The first part of the event will hit live servers starting October 20 at 10:00 am local time.

