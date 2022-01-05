How to catch Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

With the winter season taking over Pokemon GO, many players find themselves overwhelmed with the amount of Ice-type Pokemon that have seemingly over-run the game.

Many players are disappointed with the current selection of Pokemon available in Pokemon GO, due to the winter season heavily restricting the amount of Pokemon that are spawning in areas like the northern hemisphere - which is currently going through its winter season.

The Ghost typing is one that holds a lot of fan-favorite Pokemon like Gengar, Giratina, and Duskull. With this typing containing so many cherished Pokemon, many trainers are wondering how they can find these Pokemon in the current frozen-over state Pokemon GO is in now.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

Pokemon GO: Tips for hunting for Ghost-types out-of-season

An assortment of various Ghost-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The sad fact is that Ghost-type Pokemon are simply not in season right now in Pokemon GO. Following the conclusion of the Halloween season, as well as the Season of Michief that took place before the current Season of Heritage, Ghost-type Pokemon are less likely to appear to the average player. While they are less likely to appear, there are some circumstances in Pokemon GO that can increase the likelihood of Ghost-type Pokemon spawning.

The first condition that can spawn more Ghost-type Pokemon is foggy weather. While foggy weather is reported to be one of the rarest weather conditions in Pokemon GO, this can differ vastly depending on the area the player lives in. Areas that tend to have unpredicatble weather patterns like the Midwestern United States and the East Coast could quickly throw players a curveball and give them a foggy day.

The next way players can encounter more Ghost-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO is by locating a nest that spawns the desired Ghost-type Pokemon. Nests are specific areas in Pokemon Go that have a higher chance to spawn a specific Pokemon over others.

For example, there is an alleged Gastly nest at the Coast Guard Park near Grand Rapids, Michigan. Players playing Pokemon GO in that area are much more likely to find a Gastly in that area. A list of both verified and unverified can be found here on the Silph Road's Atlas section of their website.

Also Read Article Continues below

While it is unfortunate that Niantic rotates the selection of Pokemon available at a given time and season, that does not mean that these Pokemon are completely removed from the game. Ghost-type Pokemon have an increased chance to spawn in foggy weather or in their respective nest areas spread throughout the world.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider