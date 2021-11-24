Pokemon GO: All details about the Mischief Unbound event

For the past several months, Pokemon GO trainers have pursued the mischievous Pokemon, Hoopa, during the Misunderstood Mischief event and the Season of Mischief itself. Now the season is concluding with the Mischief Unbound event.

From November 26 at 10.00 am to November 29 at 8.00 pm local time, trainers can join forces with Professor Willow once again to investigate a method to change Hoopa's form.

The new Special Research Story detailing these investigations will also come with plenty of great bonuses throughout the event to celebrate the end of the Season of Mischief.

Pokemon GO: What to know about Mischief Unbound

Unbound Hoopa is only one of the benefits of the event (Image via Niantic)

There will be tons to look forward to for Pokemon GO trainers during Mischief Unbound, and the conclusion of Hoopa's story arc is only the most prominent example.

Conclusion of Season of Mischief

By completing the Misunderstood Mischief questline offered throughout the Season of Mischief, players will gain access to the Mischief Unbound Special Research Story. If they cannot complete Misunderstood Mischief in time, trainers can purchase a ticket for the Mischief Unbound event for $4.99 in Pokemon GO's in-game shop.

Progress in this research story will also require players to have acquired Hoopa, who can be caught during Misunderstood Mischief.

Hoopa Unbound at Last

After completing the second set of tasks in Mischief Unbound, gamers can change Hoopa into its powerful Unbound form. They can enact this transformation for 50 Hoopa candies and 10,000 Stardust.

Conversely, if users would like to return Hoopa to its confined form, they can do so for 10 Hoopa candies and 2,000 Stardust. Some of these resources will be earnable through the completion of Mischief Unbound's questline.

Event Raid Hours

From November 26 to November 29, Pokemon GO Raid Hour events from 6.00 pm to 7.00 pm will be present and feature many Legendary or Mythic Pokemon. On November 26, players can expect to find Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres as raid bosses.

On November 27, Heatran will appear as a raid boss. On November 28, Regice, Registeel, and Regirock will be present. Lastly, on November 29, users can look forward to raiding and catching Cobalion, Virizion, and Terrakion.

Pokemon Spotlight Hours

During the same days as the Raid Hours, an additional Spotlight Hour for certain Pokemon will occur in Pokemon GO from 12.00 pm to 1.00 pm local time. Pokemon such as Rattata (November 26), Sableye (November 27), Pikachu (November 28), and Beldum (November 28) will appear more often in the wild in Pokemon GO.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



🔍 Experience the spectacular conclusion of Hoopa’s adventure in an event that wraps up the Season of Mischief! Check out the latest blog update for more.



📝 pokemongolive.com/post/mischief-… Hoopa Unbound is coming to Pokémon GO!🔍 Experience the spectacular conclusion of Hoopa’s adventure in an event that wraps up the Season of Mischief! Check out the latest blog update for more. Hoopa Unbound is coming to Pokémon GO!🔍 Experience the spectacular conclusion of Hoopa’s adventure in an event that wraps up the Season of Mischief! Check out the latest blog update for more.📝 pokemongolive.com/post/mischief-… https://t.co/2l5xBzGtTt

New Avatar Item

Pokemon GO trainers that love Hoopa's appearance can expect to find a new avatar item as a reward for Special Research taking place during the event. If trainers cannot acquire it in time, they'll still have a chance to purchase the new Hoopa T-Shirt from the in-game shop.

