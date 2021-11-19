Pokemon GO x Ed Sheeran event guide

Continuing their tradition of collaborating with beloved music artists, Pokemon GO has announced a collaborative event with Grammy-winner Ed Sheeran, known for songs such as "Perfect", "Shape of You" and "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran's special Pokemon GO event and performance will begin on November 22, 2021 at 11:00 am PST and end on November 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm PST. In addition to old and new tracks being played by Sheeran, Pokemon GO will also be featuring a plethora of benefits for trainers and an uptick in Water-type Pokemon.

Pokemon GO: What to expect from the Ed Sheeran crossover event

Expect tons of Water-type Pokemon to appear in the crossover event, including one rare form in particular that has returned (Image via Niantic)

Ed Sheeran informed developers Niantic that when he boots up a Pokemon game, the Water-type starter Pokemon is his go-to choice. In light of that, trainers will surely see a huge increase in Water-type starter Pokemon appearing in the wild. This includes every Water-type starter currently in Pokemon GO, including:

Squirtle

Totodile

Mudkip

Piplup

Oshawott

Froakie

Froakie will appear less often, but its spawn rate will still be higher than during normal Pokemon GO play. Additionally, the rare Sunglasses Squirtle form will be appearing in the wild as a Research Task reward. A reference to Ash's Squirtle from the Pokemon anime and the notorious Squirtle Squad, this particular Squirtle form doesn't appear often, so players will want to catch a few of their own where they can.

In addition to the plethora of Water-type starter Pokemon, trainers will also be able to receive an avatar hoodie based on Sheeran's album "=" until the end of the event. Using Pokestops and opening gifts will also provide new Water-type Pokemon stickers, which can also be purchased from the in-game store.

Over the course of the event, Pokemon GO trainers will also be able to open an event-exclusive box of goodies containing a Lure Module, 20 Pokeballs, 10 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries. These can be incredibly helpful for trainers hoping to pile up as many Water-type starter Pokemon and candies as they can.

Every Water-type starter and the Sunglasses Squirtle don't typically make their appearance all that once, so hop into Pokemon GO and catch them while you can. Along the way, enjoy a few songs, both new and old, from Ed Sheeran as well.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee