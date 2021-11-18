Pokemon Go announces Ed Sheeran collaboration along with return of Squirtle with sunglasses

Earlier today, Pokémon GO announced a new collaboration event with Ed Sheeran. This is the franchise's first initiative featuring a real-life celebrity.

According to the official blog post, Pokemon GO trainers can tune in to an exceptional Ed Sheeran performance on November 22 at 11:00 am PST. The performance will feature multiple songs from Sheeran’s new album =, pronounced equals.

The performance will be available on the official Pokemon GO app until November 30 at 2:00 pm PST. The celebratory event will also be accompanied by the return of the sunglasses-version of Squirtle, Ed Sheeran’s favorite Pokemon.

Multiple Ed Sheeran performances on Pokemon GO

The official Pokemon GO blog announced that Ed Sheeran’s performance will consist of several songs from his new album, released on 29 October 2021. Some of his most famous songs have also been confirmed as part of the performance:

Perfect

Bad Habits

Overpass Graffiti

Thinking Out Loud

First Times

Shivers

The blog post revealed that Ed Sheeran uses water-type Pokemon regularly while playing the game. Hence, the collaboration will also include an event featuring all the water-type Pokemon currently available in the game. During the event, players might frequently come across water-type Pokemon such as Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, and Oshawott.

Trainers will also have a lesser chance of encountering Pokemon such as Squirtle wearing sunglasses and Froakie. A special version of Squirtle will also be added as part of Field Research tasks during the event.

Finally, a one-time free Event Box containing a Lure Module, 20 Pokéballs, 10 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries will also be available for free in the shop. Read the full blog for more information about the free rewards and the overall collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Players are expected to receive further information via in-game news notifications.

In July of this year, a festival introduced the mythical singer Pokémon Meloetta in the game. The two-day event resulted in profits of over $21 million for Niantic and The Pokémon Company.

