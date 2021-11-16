What does the confetti mean in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers might notice confetti falling every now and again.

This will pop up on the screen as players are walking along.

Gamers might get confused about why this is happening, but there is a simple explanation; in fact, it’s good news.

Confetti drops as Pokemon GO celebrates recent event

If users see confetti dropping in Pokemon GO, they are in luck. That means that an event is currently happening, and they can potentially get valuable items, Pokemon, or other gifts.

Once they spot confetti, players should hop online to see if there is an event going on in the app and if there are any opportunities they can take advantage of.

As a matter of fact, confetti was dropping in Pokemon GO very recently. Why is this? Niantic is releasing the confetti to celebrate the defeat of Team GO Rocket during the Festival of Lights in an event entitled "Light Overcomes Shadow".

The Festival of Lights saw the debut of Dedenne (Image via Niantic)

The evil organization had taken a small hiatus, with their leader, Giovanni, disappearing at the beginning of the Season of Mischief. They had made their return, though, in "A Looming Shadow".

The event certainly provided a difficult challenge for trainers. Giovanni had Shadow Lugia this time, a significant threat for trainers to eliminate.

Now that Team GO Rocket has been defeated, though, all trainers got a massive gift in the form of Charge TMs.

These are always great to have after battling Team GO Rocket grunts. Whenever a Shadow Pokemon is caught, the charge move that they know is Frustration. This is a pitiful move that does barely any damage.

Often, trainers would want to get rid of it as soon as possible. Without a Charge TM, though, trainers would be forced to purify their Pokemon.

Of course, some Pokemon perform amazingly in their Shadow form, so it would be a shame to purify them. This is why these Charge TMs are so great: with them, trainers can immediately teach new moves to their newly acquired Shadow Pokemon.

Trainers even have a chance of replacing Frustration on Shadow Lugia with Aeroblast.

Edited by Ravi Iyer