What is the confetti in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO trainers may notice curious confetti dropping as they walk.

This is a normal occurrence, and it usually signals good news for fans. The confetti mechanic has been around since Pokemon GO’s early stages.

Events in Pokemon GO celebrated with confetti

In Pokemon GO, confetti drops to celebrate a large event in the game. Examples of these would be Pokemon GO Fest or the 5th year anniversary. If trainers notice confetti, they might want to look online to see if there is an event they are unaware of.

Confetti might be dropping quite often during the Season of Mischief. This season, centered around the mythical Pokemon Hoopa, promises to feature many exciting events.

On Wednesday, 8 September 2021, Pokemon GO trainers will be getting an event certainly worth celebrating. The Psychic Spectacular will be returning. This is one of several events that has focused on Psychic-types so far in the Season of Mischief. Hopefully, fans can get more shots at catching Metagross, Alakazam, and other rare Psychic-types.

In the announcement, Niantic mentioned that a new Psychic Pokemon will be introduced during the Psychic Spectacular. The only hint they gave was,

“Be careful of revolving too much of your life around one thing—you might find that it could overturn at a moment’s notice!”

It’s likely that the “overturn” mention is hinting at Inkay’s arrival. This Pokemon has already been announced to appear in the Season of Mischief, and its evolution Malamar is straight up called the Overturn Pokemon. It can also learn the move Topsy Turvy, which reverses the effects of stat-changing attacks.

Another event for which Pokemon GO players might see some confetti is Fashion Week. This is set to take place on Tuesday, 21 September 2021. Beautifully dressed Pokemon will be appearing in the game during this week, along with special items themed around the event.

This is only a sampling of what the Season of Mischief has to offer, though. Lugia raids, the Generation IV lake trio raids, and Giovanni’s disappearance will all be coming in addition to previously mentioned events. However, it’s unknown as to which events may be confetti worthy.

