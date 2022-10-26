What will hatch from 7km eggs during Pokemon GO Halloween 2022 Part 2?

Beginning on October 27, 2022, Pokemon GO's Halloween event will enter its second part. The event will run until November 1, 2022, at 10:00 am local time, and there will be plenty of Pocket Monsters to acquire during this timespan.

One way to obtain the event's species is to hatch them from eggs. These eggs vary depending on the distance required to hatch and are marked by different spot colorations on their surfaces. For example, 7km eggs are yellow with pink spots on their surface and can be obtained by opening gifts from fellow trainers.

Egg hatches change regularly, and this is also the case during events. Halloween Part II promises to have five different Pokemon species that can be obtained from 7km eggs.

Galarian Yamask among Pokemon hatchable from 7km eggs in Pokemon GO's Halloween Part II event

The number of Pokemon offered in 7km eggs during Halloween Part II is somewhat smaller than other Pokemon GO egg offerings. However, they are also easier to obtain in many circumstances.

Instead of spinning Pokestop photo discs, trainers can receive gifts from other players and open them to occasionally receive a 7km egg. Multiple eggs can be received this way, and it saves time spent trawling around Pokestops.

All 7km egg hatches with approximate hatching chance

Galarian Yamask (26.8%)

Phantump (23.6%)

Noibat (22.4%)

Yamask (13.7%)

Golett (13.4%)

While the likes of Yamask, Galarian Yamask, and Phantump have appeared quite a bit during Pokemon GO's Halloween event, Golett and Noibat are a welcome sight.

Both are quite difficult to obtain during normal gameplay, especially Noibat. This egg pool inclusion should be a considerably positive addition to a very exciting Halloween event overall.

If trainers want to prepare for these egg hatches in Pokemon GO, it's a good time to make some new friends.

Players can meet new allies in person or search online social media sites, such as r/PokemonGO, for the opportunity to add the friend codes of fellow trainers. There are even third-party sites, such as Pokemongofriendcodes.com, which allow players to post their codes and search for others.

It's important to note that 7km eggs received in Pokemon GO before Halloween Part II won't hatch the event's Pokemon. Egg pools are tied to the Pocket Monsters that were available when the egg was received out of its gift. This measure was put into place to avoid trainers hoarding eggs for specific events or rotation changes.

With a five-day window for Halloween Part II, Pokemon GO trainers will have to move quickly to open gifts, obtain their 7km eggs, and hatch them. Depending on where a trainer finds themselves in the world, traversing the necessary distance may be more or less difficult. However, with enough determination and plenty of Incubators, the task is still completely achievable.

For Pokemon GO trainers who want shiny Pokemon, hatching 7km eggs can also be a helpful endeavor. Not every Pocket Monster in the current egg pool can be shiny. However, Noibat and both forms of Yamask have shiny forms. If players haven't managed to find a shiny in the wild, hatching a few eggs may do the trick.

