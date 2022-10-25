Can Noibat be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With Pokemon GO's Halloween event in full swing, players everywhere are enjoying the festivities. With all the fresh tasks to complete for rewards and the new costumed Pokemon to collect, fans have all sorts of opportunities to earn various kinds of items as well as the chance to flesh out their Pokedexes.

However, the community of trainers who take part in the mobile experience to collect the rare shiny variants of Pokemon are interested in this event for a much different reason. Given the fact that Niantic has restricted the debut of Shiny Pokemon to specific events, these trainers keep their ears to the ground for any outstanding developments.

The creature of interest for this year's Halloween event in Pokemon GO is Noibat. The popular Dragon and Flying-type from the Kalos region has stepped into the spotlight with this year's festivities as players are more likely to hatch one from 7km eggs as well as encounter them in the wild. But what about its shiny variant?

Tips for finding Shiny Noibat in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Pokemon GO's Halloween event (Image via Niantic)

Thankfully, players can find this rare variation of the popular bat Pokemon. In fact, this was one of the main draw points Niantic emphasized upon when announcing the 2022 Halloween event. The celebration of the beloved fall holiday marks the debut of the shiny variants for both Noibat and its evolution, Noivern.

While most players would have better luck scowering the wilderness for their chance to encounter a Shiny Pokemon, Niantic made a special change in the case of Noibat. Throughout both parts of the Halloween event, trainers will have a better chance at encountering a Shiny Noibat if they hatch it from 7km eggs.

This comes with its own set of problems. First of all, players are not guaranteed to hatch a Noibat from the eggs as there is a large catalog of possible outcomes for creatures that can hatch via this method. Statistically, players have a 1/5 chance to hatch a Noibat with an even smaller chance to find a shiny.

Of course, players can hunt for Shiny Noibat the old fashioned way. Through the use of consumable items like Incenses and Lure Modules, the general spawn rate of a given area in Pokemon GO will be greatly increased. While this does not directly increase the chances of a shiny spawning, it does shorten the time it would take for one to appear.

Weather also plays a key role in determining which creatures can spawn in an area in Pokemon GO. Given Noibat's typing of Dragon and Flying, it has the highest chance of spawning in windy weather. Knowing this, it would help to check your local weather before engaging on a shiny hunt.

Since Noibat's spawn rate has already been boosted by the event, the best way to shiny-hunt is to stock up on 7km eggs and incubators. While the eggs are incubating, patrol an area set up with Lure Modules with an Incense activated. While this does not guarantee a shiny, it would significantly decrease the time it would take to find one.

