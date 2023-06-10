Is Breaking Swipe Haroxus good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Haxorus has always been one of the strongest Dragon-type beasts in Pokemon GO. Trainers constantly looking for powerful and viable creatures in the PvP meta have turned to Haxorus at one point or another. With a base attack statistic of 147, it is one of the most feared beasts on the battlefield. If you know how to build a well-synergized team with Haxorus, you will definitely bear fruitful results in the competitive scene.

Furthermore, with the ongoing Axew Community Day in Pokemon GO, you will most likely be able to find yourself an Axew with a fairly decent appraisal. If you are lucky, you might even find an Axew with a 4-star appraisal, also known as a Hundo.

With boosted shiny odds of 1 in 25, you might want to go through as many creatures as possible to get yourself the highly desired Shundo, a shiny Hundo Axew.

If you evolve your Axew within the Community Day duration, you can give your Haxorus an exclusive move called Breaking Swipe. With a base power statistic of 60, it is a great move to have in your arsenal.

How good is Breaking Swipe Haxorus in Pokemon GO PvP?

Haxorus has always been a good choice in Pokemon GO PvP. This beast never fails to deliver, regardless of which league you play it in. With this exclusive Community Day move, Haxorus will become ever more formidable in combat.

Breaking Swipe has a power of 60, requiring 35 energy to get charged up for use. Even though the numbers are not that impressive on paper, Breaking Swipe is a deadly asset due to its guaranteed debuff on enemy attacks and its sheer spammy nature, thanks to a cooldown of only 0.8 seconds. The attack debuff makes this critter feel bulkier, as the enemy beast will attack with less power.

Besides Breaking Swipe, its diverse movepool of Surf, Dragon Claw, and Earthquake makes it a good addition to any PvP roster. However, with a base defense statistic of 90, this creature does not have a lot of bulk. Despite its liability, Haxorus will perform amazingly this season. It will play an important role as a core breaker for the current meta.

Haxorus can beat Lantern, Galarian Stunfisk, Walrein, and many more widely used beasts. This makes it rank as high as #53 in the Great League. In the Ultra League, it does rank a little lower at #106, whereas in the Master League, it ranks much higher at #34.

The best moveset for Haxorus in Pokemon GO

As mentioned above, Haxorus has a diverse set of moves that you can play around with. These are the best moves that you can make it learn to maximize its performance in Pokemon GO PvP:

Dragon Tail: This Dragon-type fast move has a base power statistic of 60. This move will be useful in combat, allowing Haxorus to farm energy quickly.

This Dragon-type fast move has a base power statistic of 60. This move will be useful in combat, allowing Haxorus to farm energy quickly. Breaking Swipe: This is a Dragon-type charged move, and as mentioned earlier, it is a beast of an asset for Haxorus on the battlefield.

This is a Dragon-type charged move, and as mentioned earlier, it is a beast of an asset for Haxorus on the battlefield. Surf: Surprising but effective. This Water-type charged move has a base power of 90, giving wide coverage against Rock and Ground-type enemies.

