Is Mega Evolution coming to Pokemon Unite? All possible candidates explored

Pokemon Unite is a team-based multiplayer online battle arena game and the only one of its kind. It supports cross-platform play based on Android and iOS devices as well as Nintendo Switch. The game incorporates many unique mechanics from the main-series Pokemon games, including evolutions and held items.

Many players have wondered whether Pokemon Unite would ever include any region-based gimmicks that the main series games popularized. These include Mega Evolution from Generation VI, Z-Moves from Generation VII, Dynamax from Generation VIII, Terastallization from Generation IX, etc.

Well, there is good news for Pokemon Unite fans, as Mega Evolution is coming to the MOBA game really soon. Read on to learn more about the mechanic and when you can expect to arrive in the game.

When is Mega Evolution coming to Pokemon Unite?

On July 21, Mega Mewtwo X will appear! Then in mid-August, Mega Mewtwo Y will join the fight. Mewtwo will be joining #PokemonUNITE with 2 unique UNITE licenses!On July 21, Mega Mewtwo X will appear! Then in mid-August, Mega Mewtwo Y will join the fight. #UNITE2ndAnniversary Mewtwo will be joining #PokemonUNITE with 2 unique UNITE licenses!On July 21, Mega Mewtwo X will appear! Then in mid-August, Mega Mewtwo Y will join the fight. #UNITE2ndAnniversary https://t.co/UmITOu3Hn0

The official Twitter account of the game revealed that Mewtwo will make its Pokemon Unite debut on July 21, 2023. This debut would be enough reason to be hyped up. However, there is more reason, as it is not simply Mewtwo but Mega Mewtwo X that will come to the game on the day.

This will be the first look at Mega Evolution in the game. All of this is part of the game's second-anniversary celebrations. The festivities continue into August when Mega Mewtwo Y is set to join the fight.

This release is all the more special because Mega Mewtwo X and Y are not available in Pokemon GO, the other (and more popular) mobile-based game of the franchise.

The release of Mega Mewtwo X will mark the arrival of Mega Evolution mechanic in Pokemon's increasingly popular MOBA game.

Which of the currently available Pokemon Unite licenses are capable of Mega Evolution?

The MOBA game currently boasts a list of 56 unlockable Pokemon Licenses. Of these, only thirteen are capable of Mega Evolution. Here is a complete generation-wise list of creatures currently available in the game that can mega-evolve:

Generation I

Venusaur

Blastoise

Charizard

Gengar

Slowbro

Generation II

Scizor

Tyranitar

Generation III

Blaziken

Sableye

Gardevoir

Absol

Generation IV

Lucario

Garchomp

It is unlikely that the Mega Evolutions will be made readily available once Mega Mewtwo X and Y come out. The process is more likely to be phased out, like the release of new Mega Evolutions in Pokemon GO.

How will Mega Evolution in Pokemon Unite?

Although the game's makers have not explained how the mechanic will work, some speculations can be made based on how it operates in the main series games and Pokemon GO.

Mega Evolution is a temporary phenomenon, which will most likely be introduced as the next stage for creatures to unlock by leveling up during each game. It will be temporary, the additional power boost will end when the game ends, and you will have to start over when you start a new game.

More information will be shared as and when the developer of Pokemon Unite reveals it.

