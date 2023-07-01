Pokemon GO community responds with hilarious memes to recent Niantic layoffs

Pokemon GO players have been at loggerheads with the developer of the game, Niantic, for a while now. A recent email from the company's CEO, John Hanke, to the employees was made public, which spoke about the future of multiple titles published by the company. It also mentioned that the company would lay off over two hundred employees.

This evoked a range of reactions from Pokemon GO players, one of the largest user groups regarding Niantic's products. Most Pokemon game lovers mock the company for making hostile decisions about the players' well-being. Some of the best reactions came from memes that filled the Pokemon GO subreddit. Here's a look at some of the best ones.

Best Pokemon GO memes responding to Niantic's latest antics

The rampant dissatisfaction with Niantic's policies has been a constant among the community since the company nerfed Remote Raid Passes at the end of May. Not only did they nearly double the price of these passes, but they also capped the daily raid limit. Players could only do a maximum of five Remote Raids per day.

These highly unpopular decisions were met with worldwide online protests giving rise to the #HearUsNiantic movement. The company didn't respond to the matter for the longest time. When they did respond, they said they would retain the change to keep their "vision" for the game intact.

This was followed by players expressing their grievances about imbalances in the hatch-rates of particular creatures and the absence of accessibility settings in the game, among other things. All these things led to the company's revenue falling because many players quit the game.

More recently, an update had a bug that led to the spawn radius of Pokemon being doubled. The community found a reason to rejoice after a long time since this was a change that players had been asking for. Niantic sabotaged this short-lived happiness in the most poetic way by shipping a forced update reverting the spawn radius change.

In light of all these things, when the Pokemon GO playerbase found out that the company was laying off 230 employees, which is about one-fourth of the company's total workforce, they lost it. Many players interpreted this as a direct response to the company's losses in revenue owing to the Remote Raiding changes.

Niantic's insistence on wanting to "keep Pokémon GO healthy and growing as a forever game" while sunsetting NBA All World and shutting down Marvel World of Heros reflects on Pokemon IP's power to draw in crowds and its value for the company.

It, therefore, becomes unfathomable for Pokemon GO players, who have been asking the company to engage in meaningful dialogue, at the very least, why the company is so hell-bent on sabotaging itself.

