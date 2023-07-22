Knowing the best counters for Mega Mewtwo X might be helpful when facing it in Pokemon Unite. It debuted with the 2nd Anniversary update, which includes various additions, including Panic Parade. The Mewtwo's Crystal Cave Challenge is a special quest where completing specific missions grants rewards. These Tile Missions must be completed by Tuesday, August 15, at 4:59 PM PDT to obtain Cave Coins.

In addition to obtaining coins, trainers can use them to exchange for Mewtwo X's license in the Exchange Shop. Learning a few counters is critical since players will inevitably encounter its Mega Evolution.

Pokemon Unite: Mega Mewtwo X counters

Reach Level 5 to Evolve (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only some Pokemon are capable of counter-attacking Mega Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite. Before going into the topic, you must know the difference between the special attacker Mewtwo and its physical attacking form. Once this Psychic-type monster reaches level 5, it can evolve into Mega Mewtwo X.

Mewtwo's strategy revolves around building its Mega gauge power through basic attacks to unleash its formidable Mega form. However, this transformation is temporary and lasts briefly before reverting to its Normal state. Precise timing and swift action are crucial for players seeking to seize the opportunity to defeat Mega Mewtwo X.

Tyranitar: Level 9 and above Hoppa: Level 12 and above Gengar: Level 11 and above

1) Tryanitar

Mega Mewtwo x and Tyarnitar Stats Comparison (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Mewtwo X Level 5 Stats Tyranitar Level 9 Stats HP 4209 HP 5161 Attack 246 Attack 279 Defense 146 Defense 249 Sp. Attack 35 Sp. Attack 56 Sp. Defense 132 Sp. Defense 187 Critical Hit-Rate 10% Critical Hit-Rate 20% CD Reduction 0% CD Reduction 0% Lifesteal 10% Lifesteal 10%

The table demonstrates that trainers' level 5 Mega Mewtwo X can be countered by opponents' level 9 Tyranitar. Tyranitar excels at HP, Attack, Defense, Sp. Attack and Defense, and Critical Hit-Rate, whereas their Lifesteal ties at 10%. But when players evolve this Rock and Dark-type pocket monster, it will compensate for the loss.

2) Hoopa

Mega Mewtwo X and Hoopa Stats Comparison (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Mewtwo X Level 5 Stats Hoopa Level 12 Stats HP 4209 HP 6335 Attack 246 Attack 249 Defense 146 Defense 222 Sp. Attack 35 Sp. Attack 423 Sp. Defense 132 Sp. Defense 149 Critical Hit-Rate 10% Critical Hit-Rate 0% CD Reduction 0% CD Reduction 10% Lifesteal 10% Lifesteal 0%

As seen in the table, level 10 Hoopa has a higher chance of beating level 5 Mega Mewtwo X. It excels in almost every power category except for Lifesteal and Critical Hit-Rate. But the overall power is enough to land critical hit to Mega Mewtwo X.

3) Gengar

Mega Mewtwo X and Gengar Stats Comparison (Image Via The Pokemon Company)

Mega Mewtwo X Level 5 Stats Gengar Level 11 Stats HP 4209 HP 5414 Attack 246 Attack 270 Defense 146 Defense 161 Sp. Attack 35 Sp. Attack 383 Sp. Defense 132 Sp. Defense 117 Critical Hit-rate 10% Critical Hit-rate 0% CD Reduction 0% CD Reduction 15% Lifesteal 10% Lifesteal 0%

The power-comparing table illustrates level 11 Gengar can damage level 5 Mega Mewtwo X. The Dark-type Pokemon surpasses Mega Mewtwo X when their stats are compared.

On the left side of the table, one can see, from Sp. Attack to Lifesteal power stats, Mewtwo holds its ground. Conversely, on the right side, from HP to Sp. Attack, Gengar surpasses it.