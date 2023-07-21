How to get Mega Mewtwo X in Pokemon Unite

Leaks about Mewtwo and mega forms had the Unite community jumping off the walls. The wait is finally over as Mewtwo Mega X has finally arrived in Pokemon Unite. It will be a part of the second-anniversary celebration in Pokemon Unite, and you can expect a lot of perks and bonuses associated with this Unite license.

Mega Mewtwo X is a melee All-rounder critter in Pokemon Unite based on its attack statistics. You will start your matches in Mewtwo’s base form, but you can evolve into Mega Mewtwo X in and out of combat during any match.

Mewtwo starts any given match at level one with the choice of Confusion and Barrier as its primary attack. You will want to go with Confusion as it does decent damage on the enemies, has a quick rate of fire, issues some stun, and it will be your secure tool, especially when you are heading into the lanes.

How to obtain Mega Mewtwo X Unite license in Pokemon Unite

Since Mewtwo has been added to the game as a part of the second-anniversary celebration, you will not have to spend any money to get this Unite license. Instead, you must earn X Cave Crystals by completing missions in Mewtwo’s Crystal Cave Challenge. It is similar to the Glaceon Challenge, which gave a free Glaceon Unite License to players upon completion.

Everything you need to know about Mewtwo Crystal Cave Challenge in Pokemon Unite:

You can find the Crystal Cave Challenge in the Mewtwo Commemorative Event tab. You need to stick to the following instructions to complete the Crystal Cave Challenge:

You will get one dice for logging into the game every day. You must roll these dice to move through the squares in the Crystal Cave Challenge. You can use Aeos coins to re-roll the dice if unsatisfied with the number you rolled. You can do this 5 times per dice. The squares have anywhere between one to three stars marked on them. Each square has a set of missions whose difficulty is directly proportional to the number of stars on the square. You cannot re-roll the dice after getting a set of missions. There are points on the map where the path forks into two directions. Depending on your chosen path, you can get better rewards if the missions have a higher difficulty level. There is a 35% chance of getting fifteen X Cave Coins and a 65% chance of getting ten X Cave Coins. If you happen to land on a lucky square, you can advance further by a random number of squares, ranging from one to three. Besides getting one die for logging in daily, you can exchange points you get in Panic Parade for seven dice. If you have multiple dice, the one you get through login will be used first.

Once you accumulate enough X Cave Crystals, you will have to come to the Crystal Cave Exchange in order to buy the “Unite License X: Mewtwo.” This license costs 100 Crystals and will unlock Mewtwo as a playable character in your account. There are a few more items that you can redeem from this place, and they are as follows:

Background: This costs ten Crystals and will be visible in your Unite snapshot.

This costs ten Crystals and will be visible in your Unite snapshot. Frame: This costs five Crystals and will be visible in your Unite snapshot.

This costs five Crystals and will be visible in your Unite snapshot. 7-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card: This costs sixteen Crystals and doubles the number of Aeos coins earned through battles for seven consecutive days.

This costs sixteen Crystals and doubles the number of Aeos coins earned through battles for seven consecutive days. 3-Day Aeos Coin Boost Card: This costs sixteen Crystals and doubles the number of Aeos coins earned through battles for three consecutive days.

This costs sixteen Crystals and doubles the number of Aeos coins earned through battles for three consecutive days. 7-Day Battle Point Boost Card: This costs eight Crystals and doubles the amount of Battle Points for seven days.

This costs eight Crystals and doubles the amount of Battle Points for seven days. 3-Day Battle Point Boost Card: This costs four Crystals and doubles the amount of Battle Points for three days.

This costs four Crystals and doubles the amount of Battle Points for three days. Item Enhancers: This costs one Crystal and is used to upgrade held items.

This costs one Crystal and is used to upgrade held items. Aeos tickets: This costs one Crystal and gives you thirty Aeos tickets.

Best Moveset for Mega Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite

You will perform best with Mewtwo if you use the following moves:

Confusion

Future Sight (First move)

Teleport (Second move)

Infinite Psyburn (Unite move)

How much will Mega Mewtwo X cost in Pokemon Unite?

Since you are required to complete missions for the Crystal Cave event, the Mewtwo Unite license cannot be purchased as of this writing. However, it has been revealed by ElChicoEevee that Mega Mewtwo X can be purchased from the shop during the month of August. You can find further details in our article about the same here.

Is Mega Mewtwo X worth buying in Pokemon Unite?

Mewtwo gets progressively more powerful as you do more damage to your enemies. This means your Mewtwo’s statistics become stronger as you level up during a match. When it mega-evolves into Mega Mewtwo X, it becomes even more formidable on the battlefield.

Since you do not need to spend any Aeos coins or gems to obtain this Unite license, it is definitely worth grinding out those missions. Mega Mewtwo X is one of the best All-rounders in Pokemon Unite, and you should totally grab it for free while you can.