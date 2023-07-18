More leaks about Mewtwo have surfaced as the second anniversary of Pokemon Unite approaches. Data miners in the Unite community have been providing us with a lot of information on the release of Mewtwo in the game. With the release day inching closer, the Pokemon Unite community is interested to see if this iconic Pocket Monster can live up to the hype being built around it.

Now, ElChicoEevee is a well-known data miner in the Unite community, and they have been providing us with a lot of information about the upcoming Mewtwo license in Pokemon Unite.

They had predicted Mewtwo's appearance in the game, which was later confirmed by The Pokemon Company to be on July 21, 2023. ElChicoEevee recently also revealed the prices for both Mega Mewtwo licenses.

In this article, we will talk about both mega forms of Mewtwo, X, and Y and shed some light on everything we know about these licenses thus far.

How much will the Mewtwo Unite license cost in Pokemon Unite?

Expected loading screen for the 2nd-anniversary update (Image via ElChicoEevee/Twitter)

As far as leaks have shown us, Mewtwo will be arriving at the game on July 21, 2023. Mega Mewtwo X will be the first to hit the Unite stores. ElChicoEevee has tweeted out that Unite players will be able to redeem the “Unite License X” from the “Mewtwo Exchange Shop” in the game.

"Info": { "Product Name": "Unite License Mewtwo X x1", "You can exchange it": "1 Time", "Item to Exchange": "Mewtwo X Cave Coin x100"}”

From the above data-mined information, we can deduce that you can redeem Mega Mewtwo X for 100 Mewtwo X Cave Coins. We spoke about this exclusive event in another article, which you can read here. In that, we revealed details about the “Crystal Cave Mewtwo” event, allowing you to get the Mewtwo license for free upon completion.

In case you miss this event, there is nothing to worry about, as you will be able to buy the “Unite License Mewtwo X” from the shop for 15,000 Aeos coins or 700 gems. The license will be available for purchase from August 18, 2023, at 00:00 UTC.

ElChicoEevee also said that Mega Mewtwo Y will be available in the game from August 17, 2023, at 07:00 UTC.

How to play Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite?

Mega Mewtwo X will play the role of an All-Rounder, while Mega Mewtwo Y will be an Attacker. So, you can play both of these creatures in the Top Lane. They will perform best as they will be fast and have hard-hitting attacking moves.

What is the best moveset for Mewtwo in Pokemon Unite?

You can expect both mega forms of Mewtwo to have the following moves:

Passive: Pressure

Barrier

Confusion

Recover

Future Sight

Teleport

Psystrike

Unite move: Infinite Psyburn

Is Mewtwo good in Pokemon Unite?

Mewtwo has undeniably been one of the most powerful beasts across all the titles in the Pokemon franchise. We can hope that it will not be any different for this game. We can safely expect this creature to have a deep impact on the current Unite metagame.

Note: These are all leaks, and we cannot confirm these until it is officially announced. Please take this leaked information with a grain of salt.