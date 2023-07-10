Latest Pokemon Unite leaks showcase Mewtwo movesets and ultimate

Pokemon Unite is receiving its latest Legendary Pokemon on July 21, 2023, in the form of the fan-favorite Mewtwo. In lieu of evolving like many other playable Unite Licenses, Mewtwo will have the capability to Mega Evolve into its All-Rounder Mega Mewtwo X form or its Attacker role Mega Mewtwo Y form. Now, thanks to leakers and the Public Test Server, there is some reliable information about Mewtwo's moves.

Before Mewtwo went live on the Pokemon Unite PTS, noted Pokemon leaker ElChicoEevee released a Pastebin URL of Mewtwo's moves according to data found within Pokemon Unite. Much of this information was later confirmed when players got their hands on Mewtwo in the public testing space.

Eevee @ElChicoEevee



Mewtwo X and Y Skills and Formulas

pastebin.com/Ksd6aTR9 Pokémon UNITE Datamine LeaksMewtwo X and Y Skills and Formulas Pokémon UNITE Datamine LeaksMewtwo X and Y Skills and Formulaspastebin.com/Ksd6aTR9

Since the Pastebin file isn't the easiest thing to parse, it may not be a bad idea to examine how Mewtwo will operate in Pokemon Unite.

What are Mega Mewtwo X's moves in Pokemon Unite?

Since Mewtwo has no prior evolutions in the Pokemon franchise, it will appear in Pokemon Unite in its standard form and Mega Evolve into its X or Y form based on which Unite License a trainer chooses. Furthermore, Mewtwo's access to moves isn't influenced by its choice of Mega Evolution, so you won't have to worry about having to learn too many movesets.

Mega Mewtwo X, as previously noted, is Mewtwo's All-Rounder role evolution in Pokemon Unite. This makes it a very capable bruiser that is able to deal and shrug off plenty of damage. Its mobility and damage potential should also make it quite effective in the jungle when needed.

Mega Mewtwo X's moves in Pokemon Unite

Passive: Pressure - Mewtwo's Attack, Defense, and Special Defense stats increase as its Mega Gauge increases. When Mewtwo reaches level 5 and has a full Mega Gauge, it becomes Mega Mewtwo X.

- Mewtwo's Attack, Defense, and Special Defense stats increase as its Mega Gauge increases. When Mewtwo reaches level 5 and has a full Mega Gauge, it becomes Mega Mewtwo X. Basic Attack (Base Mewtwo) - Operates like a traditional Basic Attack, but damaging opponents increases Mewtwo's Mega Gauge.

- Operates like a traditional Basic Attack, but damaging opponents increases Mewtwo's Mega Gauge. Basic Attack (Mega Mewtwo X) - Mega Mewtwo X's Basic Attacks become melee attacks and heal based on the damage dealt.

- Mega Mewtwo X's Basic Attacks become melee attacks and heal based on the damage dealt. Barrier - Grants Mewtwo a temporary shield, protecting it from damage and increasing its movement speed.

- Grants Mewtwo a temporary shield, protecting it from damage and increasing its movement speed. Confusion - A cone-based move that damages enemy targets and renders them temporarily unable to act.

- A cone-based move that damages enemy targets and renders them temporarily unable to act. Recover - Much like Barrier, Mewtwo gains a shield and receives increased movement speed. Additionally, a portion of incoming damage is converted into healing for Mewtwo. When the shield created by Recover is removed, all of Mewtwo's cooldowns are reduced, and it receives progress toward its Mega Gauge.

- Much like Barrier, Mewtwo gains a shield and receives increased movement speed. Additionally, a portion of incoming damage is converted into healing for Mewtwo. When the shield created by Recover is removed, all of Mewtwo's cooldowns are reduced, and it receives progress toward its Mega Gauge. Future Sight - Mewtwo pulls a target closer to it and marks it. The marked opponent has its movement speed reduced and takes additional damage. When the mark expires, the target takes damage which is increased based on how much damage the target took while it was marked.

- Mewtwo pulls a target closer to it and marks it. The marked opponent has its movement speed reduced and takes additional damage. When the mark expires, the target takes damage which is increased based on how much damage the target took while it was marked. Teleport - Similar to the held item Eject Button, teleports Mewtwo a short distance to the location chosen by the player. After coming out of its teleportation, Mewtwo receives a damage and movement speed buff.

- Similar to the held item Eject Button, teleports Mewtwo a short distance to the location chosen by the player. After coming out of its teleportation, Mewtwo receives a damage and movement speed buff. Psystrike - Mewtwo fires off psychic waves toward an opponent, damaging them and lowering their movement speed. It gains the Unstoppable effect for the duration of the attack and can move around while channeling. The final wave of Psystrike deals damage and throws the target into the air along with any other targets in the area.

- Mewtwo fires off psychic waves toward an opponent, damaging them and lowering their movement speed. It gains the Unstoppable effect for the duration of the attack and can move around while channeling. The final wave of Psystrike deals damage and throws the target into the air along with any other targets in the area. Unite Move: Infinite Psyburn - Mewtwo fires off a global AOE psychic blast on every available opponent regardless of distance. Enemies caught in the blast will be temporarily unable to move or act and will have their Defense stats lowered.

What are Mega Mewtwo Y's moves in Pokemon Unite?

When Mewtwo Mega Evolves into its Mega Mewtwo Y form in Pokemon Unite, it becomes an Attacker role creature with excellent speed and damage output. However, it isn't quite as durable as Mega Mewtwo X, so you will want to be aware of the differences in endurance.

Nonetheless, when played well, Mega Mewtwo Y has a remarkable amount of damage potential and can move quickly between targets or bushes. This should make it a spectacular ganker and an invaluable asset in just about any team fight in Pokemon Unite.

Mega Mewtwo Y's moves in Pokemon Unite

Passive: Pressure - Mewtwo's Special Attack and Attack Speed increases as the Mega Gauge increases. At level 5, when the gauge is completely filled, Mewtwo will Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo Y.

- Mewtwo's Special Attack and Attack Speed increases as the Mega Gauge increases. At level 5, when the gauge is completely filled, Mewtwo will Mega Evolve into Mega Mewtwo Y. Basic Attack (Base Mewtwo) - Works much like a standard Basic Attack in Pokemon Unite, but damage allows the Mega Gauge to fill.

- Works much like a standard Basic Attack in Pokemon Unite, but damage allows the Mega Gauge to fill. Basic Attack (Mega Mewtwo Y) - Mewtwo's Basic Attacks remain ranged. However, they have increased range, deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage, and slow targets' movement speed on contact.

- Mewtwo's Basic Attacks remain ranged. However, they have increased range, deal AoE (Area of Effect) damage, and slow targets' movement speed on contact. Confusion - A cone-shaped attack that deals damage and renders targets struck unable to act for a short time.

- A cone-shaped attack that deals damage and renders targets struck unable to act for a short time. Barrier - Mewtwo gains a shield that mitigates damage and improves its movement speed.

- Mewtwo gains a shield that mitigates damage and improves its movement speed. Future Sight - Mewtwo shoves an enemy target and marks it. The mark decreases the target's movement speed and makes them take more damage. After a short time, the mark expires, dealing damage based on how much the target took while it was marked.

- Mewtwo shoves an enemy target and marks it. The mark decreases the target's movement speed and makes them take more damage. After a short time, the mark expires, dealing damage based on how much the target took while it was marked. Psystrike - Mewtwo channels psychic waves at an enemy target, gaining Unstoppable and capable of moving around while the attack channels. The opponent takes damage and has their movement speed lowered. The final wave of Psystrike deals additional damage and throws the target and any nearby opponents.

- Mewtwo channels psychic waves at an enemy target, gaining Unstoppable and capable of moving around while the attack channels. The opponent takes damage and has their movement speed lowered. The final wave of Psystrike deals additional damage and throws the target and any nearby opponents. Recover - Grants the user a shield and increased movement speed. Damage inflicted on the shield is converted into HP restoration for Mewtwo. As Mega Mewtwo Y, basic attacks will heal it when it lands basic attacks. When the shield is removed, Mewtwo's cooldowns are lowered and the Mega Gauge increases.

- Grants the user a shield and increased movement speed. Damage inflicted on the shield is converted into HP restoration for Mewtwo. As Mega Mewtwo Y, basic attacks will heal it when it lands basic attacks. When the shield is removed, Mewtwo's cooldowns are lowered and the Mega Gauge increases. Teleport - Operates like the Eject Button in Pokemon Unite, allowing Mewtwo to teleport a short distance away. It can be used twice in quick succession. After teleporting, Mewtwo gains increased damage output and can fill the Mega Gauge faster. Mewtwo also receives a buff to its damage dealt and movement speed.

- Operates like the Eject Button in Pokemon Unite, allowing Mewtwo to teleport a short distance away. It can be used twice in quick succession. After teleporting, Mewtwo gains increased damage output and can fill the Mega Gauge faster. Mewtwo also receives a buff to its damage dealt and movement speed. Unite Move: Infinite Psyburn - Mewtwo fires a global psychic AoE attack on all available enemy targets. Enemies struck take damage, cannot act for a short time, and have their Special Defense stats reduced.

According to multiple leakers and the official announcement by The Pokemon Company, Mewtwo will be available during Pokemon Unite's 2nd Anniversary celebration. You can even get Mewtwo for free by participating in a specific part of the event, similar to how Zacian was obtained when it was first released.

According to The Pokemon Company, Mega Mewtwo X will arrive in Pokemon Unite first on July 21, 2023. Mega Mewtwo Y will follow at some point in Mid-August.

The powerful Legendary Pokemon's free acquisition will be tied to the Crystal Cave event, where logging in and participating in game challenges provides Mewtwo Dice. Similar to Zacian's launch event, you can use these Mewtwo Dice to advance through a game board and receive the Unite License for Mega Mewtwo X. According to ElChicoEevee, you can also spend Aeos Coins to re-roll your dice if you don't like the final result.

Poll : 0 votes