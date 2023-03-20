"They were teased 2 years ago": Pokemon GO fans wonder about Mega Mewtwo forms

Pokemon GO Redditor Pigroee3DS recently took to the platform to lament the fact that Mega Mewtwo X and Y still haven't made their way to the mobile title. While the likes of Mega Salamence and Medicham have arrived in recent months, the beloved Legendary Pokemon from Kanto still hasn't received much attention.

Despite having two Mega Evolution forms, Mega Mewtwo X and Y are yet to arrive in Pokemon GO. Dataminers found their 3D models present in the game's code years ago, but otherwise, news has been almost non-existent for Mewtwo. This is surprising after Mega Mewtwo X and Y were hinted at in the anniversary's promo art.

A Pokemon GO Redditor points out Mega Mewtwo Y's presence in Niantic's promotional art (Image via u/Pigroee3DS/Reddit)

In Pigroee3DS' Reddit posts, fans of the game speculated as to when Mega Mewtwo might finally appear, or if Niantic has its priorities centered elsewhere.

Pokemon GO Players wonder about Mega Mewtwo X and Y's status

Mega Mewtwo X was hinted at in Pokemon GO's 5th Anniversary promo art as well (Image via Niantic)

When it comes to popular Mega Evolutions in the Pokemon franchise, Mewtwo X and Y tend to be quite beloved. Although Niantic has hinted at both forms in previous anniversary events, the Mega Evolutions for the critter are yet to appear in the game during ordinary gameplay or in any event.

Other Mega Pokemon have since been released in Pokemon GO. This has led some fans to speculate and scratch their heads as to what the holdup may be and when Mega Mewtwo X and Y may finally be released.

Pokemon GO Redditors joke about Mega Mewtwo X and Y appearing in the controversial Elite Raid system (Image via u/Rebel_Scum56/Reddit)

Given the recent controversies and negative reception Niantic has received, particularly on its stance towards remote raiding, some players joked that the Pokemon GO developers would monetize Mega Mewtwo as much as possible.

This led some fans to joke that Mega Mewtwo X and Y would be made into Elite Raid bosses, would be region-locked to a certain part of the world, or would require a paid Research Ticket to acquire. Obviously, if this were the case, it would leave more than a few fans very upset.

A few fans in the Reddit thread pointed to other Mega Evolutions that have either been released or are still not available as well. One fan remarked that Mega Lucario was also shown in the anniversary promo art, and this Mega Evolution is also not obtainable.

Other fans joked that Niantic would rather introduce Mega Evolutions that most players don't care for. Some also speculated that Mega Rayquaza would at least be on the horizon after Groudon and Kyogre received their Primal forms during the GO Hoenn Tour.

Fans remark that Niantic doesn't always release every Pokemon shown in their art (Image via u/Homi145/Reddit)

The Redditor Homi145 also made an excellent point. They remarked that some Pokemon shown in the promotional art of years past have also not been released or even announced.

Mega Mewtwo just happens to be one of the more notable exclusions, but the likes of Mega Lucario and Mimikyu have appeared in promo art as well and have made no appearances since then. Niantic does things in its own time, as has been proved many times, but it's not exactly obligated to release specific creatures in Pokemon GO.

Despite this statement, which has proven true in some circumstances, the popularity and power of Mega Evolutions are difficult to ignore. This is likely why Niantic has continued to roll out megas regularly, and there are multiple examples of this already in 2023.

In just three months, Mega Salamence, Gardevoir, and Medicham have all been introduced. It may not be completely out of the realm of possibility that Niantic still has plans for Mewtwo's immensely-popular Mega Evolutions. But that may just be prioritizing other megas in the meantime that fit the theme of their events.

Players lament the costumed variants that have arrived in Pokemon GO while notable species have been left out (Image via u/Kiwigaming02/Reddit)

Sadly, Niantic has been incredibly quiet on any forthcoming news about Mewtwo's Mega Evolutions.

Further, after initially being leaked by dataminers years ago, no additional scripts, code, or assets have been revealed that point to Mega Mewtwo in either form. This may not be ideal for Pokemon GO fans who are hoping for some good news on that front.

However, Niantic can be full of surprises, and it may not be long before it makes an unexpected announcement.

Poll : 0 votes