How to mega evolve Pidgeot in Pokemon GO? (February 2023)

Mega Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO is a result of Mega Evolution, temporarily allowing certain monsters to evolve into a stronger form. Mega Evolution is a special feature that requires Mega Energy to be earned by participating in Mega Raids. Once a player has accumulated enough Mega Energy, they can Mega Evolve their fighter for a limited time during battle.

Mega Evolved Pokemon have increased stats, making them incredibly powerful in battle and recognizable by the distinctive Mega icon next to their name. One such Pocket Monster in the highlight is Pidgeot, which is Mega compatible. The Pokemon GO Mega Raid will be available from February 15 to 22, when the Mega Pidgeot appears again.

Its Shiny variant is also available, and the dual Normal & Flying-type Pokemon is sure to make headlines during those times. Many trainers have been searching for the most optimal way to mega-evolve their Pidgeot in recent times, and below is all the needed information.

Mega Evolving Pidgeot in Pokemon GO the most efficient way 2023

Only the final evolutions are capable of mega-evolving. Hardcore Pokemon collectors are seen as enthusiastic about mega evolution since they reside permanently in the Mega Pokedex. The mega-evolved Pocket Monsters will have a timer to revert to their original appearance and stats once the time is over.

Talking about the Mega Evolution of Pidgeot in Pokemon GO, its Flying-Type damage can't be easily rivaled; only Shadow Moltres and Mega Rayquaza can provide the same power. Additionally, Mega Pidgeot is one of the most cost-effective Mega Evolutions, making it an attractive choice when facing a raid boss that is weak to Flying Type attacks.

Pokemon GO trainers require Mega Energy to Mega Evolve a Pocket Monster for the first time. Once a Pokemon is Mega Evolved, players can evolve it again without any Mega Energy, but it comes with a long period of cooldown. To Mega Evolve a Pigdeot, one needs to understand the basics of collecting Mega Energy.

Defeating Mega-Evolved Pocket Monsters, completing special research tasks, and sometimes one can also earn Mega Energy by walking with their previously evolved Buddy Pocket Monsters.

To Mega Evolve Pidgeot, trainers require 100 Pidgeot Mega Energy. After collecting Mega Energy, one must navigate to Pidgeot's summary page and select the Mega Evolve option. This is the fastest way to Mega Evolve your Pidgeot. One can also navigate the Pokemon GO Raid Battle Lobby or select Pidgeot from the GO Battle League Battle Party to Mega Evolve it.

Although Mega Evolving a Pocket Monster for the first time requires a notable quantity of Mega energy, any fighter that has been Mega Evolved multiple times will gradually require less Mega Energy. Since numerous species of Pocket Monsters can Mega Evolve in Pokemon GO, individual monsters have a dedicated amount of Mega Energy required to Mega Evolve accordingly.

Only one Pokemon can be Mega Evolved at a time; if a second monster is Mega Evolved, the first one will return to its normal phase. Shadow and Clone Pokémon cannot undergo mega evolution, but purified monsters can be Mega Evolved but won't have the characteristic white swirl aura. Mega Evolved fighters also cannot be used to defend a Pokemon GO gym.

