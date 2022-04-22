Which are the best Pokemon GO counters for Mega Pidgeot?

Trainers could buff their teams tremendously by scoring a Mega Pidgeot in Pokemon GO.

Loading up on Mega Pidgeot energy can be great for trainers since Pidgey are, quite frankly, everywhere. Many trainers simply save Pidgey to evolve them for quick XP.

While Pidgeotto and even Pidgeot can seem a little underwhelming, Mega Pidgeot has the firepower to deal severe damage, making it a Raid boss trainers are going to want to beat.

Which Pokemon deal the most damage to Mega Pidgeot?

As one of the many Normal/Flying types in Pokemon (Fearow, Taillow, Unfezant, etc.), Mega Pidgeot is weak to Ice, Electric, and Rock. More often than not, though, Electric-types will deal more damage than the other two.

Several Electric types are great at taking down Raid bosses in general, so this Mega Raid is an excellent opportunity to use them. Pokemon like Mega Manectric and Mega Ampharos have registered some impressive times to win against Mega Pidgeot.

The one Electric-type that most trainers should hopefully be able to use is Thundurus Therian-Forme. This Legendary Pokemon from Unova was recently a Tier 5 Raid boss, so if any trainers could catch it during that period, they now have a great counter to Mega Pidgeot.

Shadow Electivire leads the rankings with a time to win of 500.4 seconds in terms of the best Electric-type to use. Not far behind, though, are Shadow Magnezone, Shadow Zapdos, and Shadow Raikou.

Mega Manectric is an excellent counter to MEga Pidgeot (Image via Niantic)

That Shadow Zapdos (and regular Zapdos, for that matter) rank so high is quite impressive since it relies on Thunderbolt rather than Wild Charge. Since it’s among the best moves in the game, most Electric-types with Wild Charge tend to do better in Raids since they can be charged quickly. However, Zapdos is so strong that a single Thunderbolt could do enough damage to pick up a KO after a while.

If any trainers are short on Electric-types, they might want to look at Rock-types. They have their own few staples that find themselves on top of Raid rankings quite often. These would be Rampardos, Rhyperior, Tyranitar, and Terrakion.

As for Ice-types, which also deal super-effective damage to Mega Pidgeot, they will still be great to use in this Raid battle; they will lag behind other strong counters. Pokemon like Galarian Darmanitan certainly have the Attack stat to beat Mega Pidgeot in decent time.

Thanks to the Season of Alola, Tapu Koko was recently released. While it isn’t incredibly high on the rankings, it can be a decent Mega Pidgeot counter with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt.

Finally, one very common Pokemon many trainers should have is Luxray. It isn’t usually highly ranked as a Raid counter, but it does a great job against Mega Pidgeot with the Spark and Wild Charge combination.

Edited by Ravi Iyer