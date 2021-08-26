Pokemon GO: Mega Pidgeot raid counters for August 2021

Mega Pidgeot may seem like a force to be reckoned with in Pokemon GO, but fortunately there are many counters to it that most trainers should have.

Mega Pidgeot is the final evolution of Pidgey, a Pokemon most trainers should be familiar with. Not only was it one of the first Pokemon to be caught in Kanto, but it’s also found commonly in Pokemon GO.

Its 280 Attack stat definitely gives Mega Pidgeot a high damage output, but all of its moves except one are Flying-type, making it easy to prepare for.

Which strategies or Pokemon is this Mega Evolution weak to?

As it is a Normal-type and Flying-type Pokemon, there are three types that trainers are going to want to bring to a Mega Pidgeot raid: Electric, Rock and Ice. These all hit Flying-types for super effective damage.

If any trainer can’t decide which type to bring, Electric-types typically beat Mega Pidgeot in the quickest time. The Pokemon with the lowest time to win are Shadow Electivire, Shadow Raikou and Shadow Magnezone. The regular forms of these Pokemon also perform very well.

One common thread between all of those Pokemon is access to the move Wild Charge. As one of the best Electric moves (perhaps the best one), it should be something trainers must prioritize if they catch these Pokemon.

The big reason why is because Wild Charge gets 90 base power off of only 50 energy used up. A Pokemon with this move can potentially use it twice in a raid, and there’s no way Mega Pidgeot will survive two Wild Charges from any Pokemon with decent Attack.

Although Electric-types are the most effective against Mega Pidgeot, they definitely aren’t the only counters. Both Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Tyranitar can beat this mega evolution quickly.

A couple of other more common Pokemon that do lots of damage to Mega Pidgeot are Luxray and Jolteon. Luxray gets access to Wild Charge, and Jolteon simply has a high enough Attack to make quick work of this raid. Many trainers might have a spare Eevee from its Community Day that they could evolve into Jolteon.

If all else fails, Steel-types are a good last resort to bring against Mega Pidgeot. They won’t hit the Pokemon for super effective damage, but they will resist every attack Mega Pidgeot has in its arsenal.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

