5 best team comps in Pokemon Unite for players to try (March 2023)

Strategy and teamwork are the foundations of Pokemon Unite. As a team-based game, having the right team composition can make all the difference in achieving victory. A well-crafted team can rack up wins before the Pokemon Unite battle even begins. With each of the five Pokemon fulfilling a specified role, the team can become a well-oiled machine that is difficult for opponents to beat.

For Pokemon Unite players seeking effective team compositions that include top picks from the current meta, there are several options worth considering.

Pokemon Unite team comps worth trying in March 2023

1) Scyther jungle carry

When the developers of Pokemon Unite unveiled Scizor as a playable Unite License, they also introduced the ability to utilize Scyther instead. Compared to Scizor, Scyther's offensive output is impressive, and its burst damage makes it perfect for jungling.

Despite Scyther being able to snowball over the course of a battle, it'll need assistance to seize victory. Once Scyther has reached level 5, it can effectively gank most opponents in the meta, but it will still need assistance in team fights.

Recommended team composition for Scyther jungle:

Urshifu and Blissey Top Lane

Scyther Jungle

Mew and Slowbro Bot Lane

With this comp, Scyther can safely level up in the jungle as needed. Having early-game dominators like Urshifu and Blissey make for a difficult top lane to beat. Meanwhile, Mew is an exceptionally versatile pick thanks to its ability to learn various moves and reset them on the fly. Meanwhile, Slowbro is perfect for crowd control, holding opponents in place or pulling them in, making ganking and scoring easy for Scyther.

2) Greninja jungle carry

Greninja still ranks as arguably the best attacker in Pokemon Unite, thanks to its incredible speed and high damage per second at both long and short range. However, Greninja still requires teammates capable of drawing attention and keeping lanes secured, since scoring points as Greninja racks up ganks and steals buffs.

Recommended team comp for Greninja jungle carry:

Tsareena and Blissey in Top Lane

Greninja Jungle

Delphox and Snorlax in Bot Lane

Since Greninja is a physical attacker, it's wise to have an effective special attacker in the bot lane with a disable-proficient tank. Meanwhile, adding initiators in the top lane, complete with quality supports, should allow Greninja to take over battles quickly.

3) Hi5 Grand Finals team

Hi5 is the recent champion of the Pokemon Unite Asia Champions League East, and in addition to their masterful control of individual Pokemon, Hi5 has excellent team-building knowledge.

Although they changed their team makeup frequently throughout the tournament and used off-meta picks like Absol and Garchomp on occasion, Hi5's team in the Grand Finals can work well for anyone who tries it.

Hi5's Grand Finals team at Unite Asia Champions League:

Garchomp and Eldegoss in Top Lane

Scyther Jungle

Mew and Slowbro in Bot Lane

4) Team Ascended

The World Champions of Pokemon Unite in 2022, Team Ascended, hail from North America. Although their members are incredibly versatile, one team composition stands out.

It utilizes a speedy and dangerous jungler in Dodrio and has a ton of crowd control from Mr. Mime, Blastoise, and Slowbro. Toss in the heavy-hitting talents of Tyranitar, and this team can be a menace both during the laning stage and in team fights, as Ascended has duly pointed out in the past.

Ascended's recent team lineup for Pokemon Unite:

Blastoise and Mr. Mime in Top Lane

Dodrio Jungle

Slowbro and Tyranitar in Bot Lane

5) Zacian AOE carry

It's no secret that Zacian has caused problems in the Pokemon Unite meta, and building around it with a solid team comp is typically a sound strategy. With some tanky teammates and those who are willing to lay down disables, stuns, and slows, Zacian can feast on weakened opponents.

The Zacian player will have to be incredibly careful of an opposing team's crowd control, but this shouldn't be too difficult if the player's team has some interrupting moves of their own.

Zacian-focused team in Pokemon Unite:

Urshifu and Blissey in Top Lane

Zacian in Jungle

Slowbro and Alolan Ninetales in Bot Lane

Thanks to the sizable amount of durability that this team possesses, along with a plethora of crowd control, teammates can easily put an opponent into a compromising situation. While an enemy target is stunned or slowed, Zacian can charge in and utilize its combos to deal quick and heavy burst damage to rack up easy eliminations.

