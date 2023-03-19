Hi5 crowned champion of Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023

Taiwanese squad Hi5 has emerged as the undisputed champion of the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023 after outclassing Team MYS with a 3-2 scoreline in this tournament's Grand Finals. Both teams fought until the very last moment of the contest. Eventually, Hi5 came up with a good strategy in the decisive round of the Finals and clinched their first major title.

The two-day competition took place on March 18 and 19 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where six teams from Asia went up against each other for a total prize pool of $60,500. Hi5 went home with the winnier's prize of $30K, while Team MYS received $15K.

T2, who had an astonishing run on Day 1, stuttered in an important game against Hi5 today and was knocked out of the championship race. However, the Japanese side then played against Rise in the third-place decider and was also able to defeat the Indonesian squad.

Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023 Prize Pool distribution

Hi5 (Taiwan) - $30K Team MYS (Malaysia) - $15K T2 (Japan) - $7.5K Rise (Indonesia) - $5K Revenant (India) - $1.5K Marcos Gaming (India) - $1.5K

Overview

The six squads were divided into two groups and contested in a Round Robin format on the first day. T2, Rise, and Marcos Gaming were seeded into Group A, while the remaining sides were placed in Group B.

T2 and Rise offered a scintillating performance in their Group, occupying the top two positions and progressing to this competition's second day. On the other hand, Marcos Gaming's didn't see the results they'd wanted, losing all their encounters and ending their campaign in the bottom position of the Pokemon UNITE event.

In Group B, Hi5 and Rise Esports did their job perfectly and obtained places in the top two. On the other hand, Indian squad Revenant fell short of meeting fan expectations and lost their battles against two opponents.

Playoffs bracket of Asia Champions League (image via Pokemon UNITE)

On Day 2, Team MYS outplayed T2 to qualify for the Grand Finals, while Hi5 beat Rise Esports after nail-biting performances in a Bo5 match. Both winning sides came head-to-head in the Pokemon UNITE Asia Grand Finals, while the losing squads fought each other to see who came third.

The Grand Finals of the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions witnessed a superb thriller, as the first two rounds of the final game were clinched by Team MYS in an emphatic fashion. Hi5 — despite playing under pressure — made a mind-boggling comeback, displaying their strength by grabbing the last three consecutive encounters.

