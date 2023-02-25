Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023: Teams, format, schedule, Prize Pool, and more

All six teams have been finalized for the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023, scheduled for two days in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 18 and 19. It will have a total prize pool of $60,500, of which approximately 50% ($30K) will go to the winners' hands.

Five teams from India and Southeast and East Asia each competed in their regional qualifiers, with the top two from each moving on to the Asia Champions League. The competition is expected to become more fierce as these six strong squads go up against each other for glory in Malaysia.

Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023

Revenant (India) Marcos Gaming (India) Hi5 (Taiwan, East Asia) T2 (Japan, East Asia) Rise (Indonesia, Southeast Asia) Team MYS (Malaysia, Southeast Asia)

Format

Group Stage: Two groups of three teams each will battle in a Best of 3 (Bo3), with the top four progressing to the next round.

Playoffs: The top two teams of each group will face off in a Single Bracket, where all the matches will be contested in a Best of 5 (Bo5).

Prize pool distribution

1st Place - $30,000

2nd Place - $15,000

3rd Place - $7500

4th Place - $5000

5th Place - $1500

6th Place - $1500

Revenant Esports showcased splendid executions in the Pokemon UNITE India League and came out as the contest winner. Marcos Gaming started their campaign in dominant fashion but failed to defeat Revenant in the Grand Finals. Both teams will look forward to winning the title in the upcoming competition in Kuala Lumpur.

Revenant Esports



After defeating the likes of



#BeRevenant We started our journey from the bottom of the table and now, we are the Champions of ACL India Region. After defeating the likes of Marcos Gaming and S8ul esports, our wolves are Malaysia bound for the Pokémon Unite Asia Champions League.

Taiwan's Hi5 was unbeaten in the East Asia League and conquered the tournament to reach the Asia Champions. T2 from Japan acquired the second spot and had quite an impressive run as well. The squad was the best Japanese squad in the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022, as they held fourth place there.

Rise Esports clinched the Southeast Asia League after defeating Team MYS in the Grand Finals. However, both sides seized their seats in the Asia Champions League Malaysia. Renaissance, one of the strongest teams in the world, failed to reach the tournament. In the 2022 World Championship, the unit earned the second runner-up and gained recognition through its efforts.

Representing their nation at the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions, these six powerhouses will give their all to lift the crown in Kuala Lumpur in March. There are still about 20 days left in the event, so there is plenty of time to understand other opponents' strategies.

