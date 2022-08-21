BLVKHVND wins Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022

The 2022 Pokemon UNITE World Championship wrapped up on August 20, with the top 13 teams competing for a prize pool of $500K in London, England. After two days of intense competition, North American team BLVKHVND lifted the coveted trophy in emphatic fashion. The team was awarded the winning prize money of $100K.

Initially, the top 16 teams qualified for the World Championship, but the three teams were unable to join the event due to visa issues. This forced the organizers to form three groups with three teams each, while one group featured four teams for the first phase of the event, i.e., the Group Stage, played on Day 1.

Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022 summary

On Day 1, the top two teams from each group qualified for the Playoffs, which were played on Day 2. The remaining five teams were eliminated from the tournament.

Group Stage results of Pokemon UNITE World Championship (Image via Pokemon)

In Group A, Revenant Esports and Orangutan Gaming did not perform up to the mark, resulting in their elimination from the tournament. Secret Ship, Apprentice Unleashed, and XIS were the other three teams that couldn't advance to the Playoffs.

Day 2 began with eight teams fighting in the quarter-finals in a BO3 format. BLVKHVND continued their momentum and reached the Grand Finals after winning all matches in the previous three stages of the day.

Playoffs Bracket (Image via Pokemon)

Nouns Esports didn't get off to a good start and lost their first match against T2. The team was relegated to the lower bracket, but they managed to win all matches in the bracket and advance to the Grand Finals.

The BO5 Grand Final was played between BLVKHVND and Nouns Esports. With a scoreline of 3-0, BLVKHVND became the world champion while staying undefeated throughout the tournament. The team put up one-sided performances throughout the Playoffs.

Prize Pool distribution of Pokemon UNITE World Championship

World Championship prize pool distribution (Image via Pokemon)

BLVKHVND - $100K Nouns Esports - $75K Renaissance - $65K T2 - $60K IX Gaming - $45K No Show - $$45K ICLEN - $25K Eternity - $25K Orangutan - $10K Secret Ship - $10K Apprentice - $10K XIS - $10K Revenant - $5K

Ahead of the championship, Indian organization Orangutan acquired the No Lucario roster, who had already secured their slot by winning the Asia Pacific event. The team didn't perform as well as they wanted in their first global event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi