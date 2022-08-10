Orangutan Gaming announces its entry into Pokemon Unite by signing former No Lucario roster

Indian esports organization Orangutan Gaming has signed the former roster of Pokemon Unite APAC champions No Lucario.

No Lucario is a Singapore-based team who recently won the Asia Pacific championship. They will take part in the upcoming world championship, the game's first competitive world event, which is scheduled to take place on August 19 and 20 in London, England.

On Tuesday, Orangutan took to their official social media handles to announce its entry into Pokemon UNITE. The announcement read:

"𝐆𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡 ‘𝐞𝐦 𝐚𝐥𝐥! With this very emotion, we are proud to announce our Pokémon Unite team! No Lucario from Singapore is now Orangutan!"

Orangutan Gaming Pokemon Unite roster

The Orangutan Gaming Pokemon UNITE roster comprises of the following players:

Ice KST Raithe Dev Solo

The former No Lucario squad was formed on January 22, 2022. The team emerged victorious in their first tournament, the SEA Invitational Spring, which was held in the same month. They did not lose a single match in the event, from the Group Stage to the Grand Finals.

In the Group Stage, No Lucario won all five stages in dominant fashion and continued their momentum in the playoffs. In the Grand Finals, the team beat another dominating squad, Rise, to claim the trophy.

For the UNITE World Championship Series 2022, No Lucario competed in the Open Qualifiers and progressed to the APAC May Finals. They managed to maintain their momentum and won all their rounds, collecting 300 Championship Points (CP).

In the APAC Championship, the team won all their entire matches, from the initial stages to the finals. The squad scored 5-0 in the group stage and advanced to the playoffs.

In the Grand Finals, No Lucario defeated Renaissance by a 3-2 scoreline to win the event. However, both teams made it to the World Championship.

Pokemon Unite World Championship 2022

The top 16 teams from the 11 Regional Zones eligible for the first season of the Pokémon Unite Championship Series have moved to the mega event.

The tournament will feature two phases, the Group Stage and the Finals, across two days. The crown champion will receive $100,000 in prize money.

Orangutan is one of the fastest growing esports organizations in the world. They currently have rosters in four titles: Valorant, Free Fire, BGMI, and Pokemon Unite. The organization was created by Yash Bhanusali in August 2021.

