Revenant Esports to represent India at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022

The inaugural edition of the Pokemon UNITE World Championship will start on August 19 in London. With the conclusion of its regional tournaments, the top 16 teams have advanced to the Championship where they will battle for a gigantic prize pool of $500K.

The two-day event will consist of the Group Stage and the Playoffs, which will feature all matches in a best-of-three format, except the Grand Final, which will be best-of-five.

Revenant Esports will represent India in upcoming Pokemon UNITE Championship 2022

Revenant Esports earned their ticket to the prestigious world event after scintillating performances in the UNITE Championship India. The squad dominated throughout the regional event and came out victorious.

The team recently added Jeet 'Swifty' Kundra, a former Dota 2 player, to their Pokemon UNITE roster ahead of the Championship. He was not a part of their squad in the regional event.

Revenant Esports' roster for World Championship

Raunak "Crowley" Sen Anklesh "Novaa" Satelkar Omkar "Omen" Sawardekar Vishnu "Xesol" Khatri Jeet "Swifty" Kundra

The team, alongside 23 others, competed in the UNITE Championship India tournament, which was held on June 18 and 19. The first day was the group stage in which these 24 teams were divided into four groups. The top two from each group moved to the second day, i.e., the Playoffs.

Revenant emerged as table toppers in their group with a 5-0 scoreline, followed by S8UL Esports. The team continued their momentum in the Playoffs as they won all their matches. In the Grand Finals, they defeated Ascension by a score of 3-1 to grab a spot in the 2022 Pokemon UNITE World championship.

The team is placed in Group B with another Indian organization, Orangutan, who recently signed the former Singapore-based No Lucario roster.

World Championship teams and format

The top 16 teams are divided into four groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will secure their spots in the Playoffs, which will take place on August 20.

The crown champion team will be awarded $100k in prize money, while the second and third placed teams will receive $75k and $65k.

Groups

Group A

Secret Ship (Japan) Eternity (Korea) Renaissance (Asia Pacific) Iclen (Oceania)

Group B

T2 (Japan) No Show (Korea) Orangutan Gaming (Asia Pacific) Revenant Esports (India)

Group C

Blvkhvnd (North America) Apprentice Unleashed (Europe) Qlash (South America West) Team Cruelty (Mexico)

Group D

Nouns Esports (Europe) IX Gaming (North America) XIS (South America East) Stamina CA (Central America)

The contest will be livestreamed on Pokemon UNITE's YouTube and Twitch channels at 1.30 PM IST in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan