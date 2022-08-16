Why Revenant Esports’ participation at Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022 bodes well for Indian esports scene

Pokemon UNITE has been a recent professional gaming entrant but has significantly evolved over the last year. Its rise seems to be in sync with the achievements of Revenant Esports, which has qualified for the prestigious Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022.

In a nutshell, Revenant's qualification is synchronous with the rise of competition in gaming in the world's largest democracy.

Esports has been a rising force in India in recent years, with developments across different genres of games. While most of the growth has been in mobile esports, PC hasn't been left far behind. UNITE, in contrast, can be considered a hybrid as the game is available on mobile devices and Nintendo Switch.

However, the unique MOBA is as competitive as any other game in the genre can be. This is precisely why Revenant Esports' qualification for the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022 is no mean achievement. Moreover, this is the sport's holy grail, and as the game celebrates its first anniversary, Revenant's achievements will profoundly impact in multiple ways.

There's a new dream as Revenant Esports qualifies for the Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022

In general, the MOBA scene is quite competitive, purely based on how the games are. Be it League of Legends or DOTA 2, both have established a serious fan following when it comes to competitive gaming. Pokemon UNITE is the new kid on the block, but the developers' ambitions are clear.

It's more than just Pokemon in flashy costumes as the game entails faster matches. However, finding a balance between attack and defense is just as critical here as finding a proper strategy to outhink the opponents. It's precisely what Revenant Esports seems to have done, which has led to their qualification in the prestigious event.

Talking about Revenant and qualification was not an easy task given the competition in the regional qualifiers. However, the team stood tall and consistent, winning all nine games across the group stage and playoffs.

They got the better of Ascension by a margin of 3-1 in the finals to take home all the riches and glory. Not only has the team pooled in a kitty of $20,000, but they will also be representing India on the prestigious podium.

Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022 will occur in London between August 19 and 20. While the game might be new, there's a massive prize pool of half a million at stake.

This is the inaugural version of the tournament, and 16 teams from 26 countries have managed to qualify. Suffice it to say, all eyes will be on the tournament once it begins, and Revenant Esports will have the blessings of millions of Indians who would love to see them win.

Winning Pokemon UNITE World Championship 2022 will mean a massive step for both Revenant Esports and professional gaming in India. Recent times have been quite positive with the rise of new talents in several video games. India recently participated in the FIFAe series for the first time and left a good impression of themselves.

They were excellent performers in DOTA 2 at the recent Commonwealth Games, where the Indian contingent made everyone proud. The strength of mobile esports is already well-known in the gaming circuit. The success of Revenant will further encourage many youngsters to take up gaming as a serious profession.

There is no shortage of games and tournaments associated with them. Revenant Esports and Pokemon UNITE will construct a curious couple as both of them have a lot to prove on the upcoming weekend. Many will hope that, in the end, their destiny will intertwine on the path to their successes.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan