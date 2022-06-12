India secures highly coveted spot at the FIFAe Nations Cup 2022

India created history by securing a spot at the highly coveted FIFAe Nations Cup (FeNC) 2022. Representatives from the country will join esports athletes from 23 other nations to compete at the highest level of FIFA 22 Esports from July 26 to 30 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Organized and conducted by EA Sports, the FeNC is one of three major esports events that are held on a worldwide scale to crown the global champions of the game. This tournament will feature teams representing their nations and competing in a 2v2 format against opponents from all over the world.

FIFAe @FIFAe nations from Asia & Oceania have booked their tickets to the



Congratulations & @theKFA The lastnations from Asia & Oceania have booked their tickets to the #FeNC Congratulations @IndianFootball The last 2⃣ nations from Asia & Oceania have booked their tickets to the #FeNC ✅Congratulations @IndianFootball 🇮🇳 & @theKFA 🇰🇷 👏 https://t.co/9LAsVPIHFW

The tournament's Playoffs 2022 commenced in June 2022. In this double elimination bracket, India will take on several top-tier nations from Asia and Oceania to secure a slot at the prestigious Nations Cup 2022.

Charanjot Singh, Siddh Chandarana and Saransh Jain are the three athletes who will be representing India in at the biggest stage of FIFA Esports at Copenhagen for the Nations Cup 2022. Apart from representing their nation on the global stage, these individuals are also some of the highest ranked players from the country.

India among 24 teams that qualified for FIFAe Nations Cup 2022

India is currently ranked 23rd out of 60 countries. After kicking off their campaign in the qualifying stages of the tournament, India progressed to the FIFAe Nations Online Qualifiers 2022 Play-in stage.

During the play-ins, India played a total of 32 matches between December and May, maintaining a record of 12 wins, 11 defeats and 9 draws across four gameweeks. As a result, India finished the play-ins stage with a second-place finish in terms of Consistency Ranking. Additionally, they retained their Division 1 status throughout the play-ins.

Siddh Chandarana @Jenasidfc #BackTheBlue QUALIFIED FOR THE FIFAE NATIONS CUP IN DENMARK! Always an honour to represent @indianfootball at the world stage and so proud of the work we’ve put in over the last few weeks. See you in Copenhagen! QUALIFIED FOR THE FIFAE NATIONS CUP IN DENMARK! Always an honour to represent @indianfootball at the world stage and so proud of the work we’ve put in over the last few weeks. See you in Copenhagen! 🇮🇳💙 #BackTheBlue https://t.co/AiehKuRVIJ

India joined seven other teams from the Asia and Oceania region in the tournament's playoffs stages. Unlike the previous stages, the playoffs are scheduled to be conducted in a double-elimination bracket. This allows each team to encounter as many as two defeats before being knocked out of the tournament.

India's performance in the FIFAe Nations Series (FeNS) 2022 playoffs so far

India kicked off their playoff campaign in a matchup against the Korean Republic in the winner's bracket. After winning their first-leg by a 3-1 scoreline, and on securing a 1-2 finish in the second-leg, India managed to claim a victory over Korea in their opening match.

In their second outing, however, India fell short of luck as a 0-0 and 0-1 performance against Japan resulted in their defeat. Upon finding a spot in the lower brackets of the playoffs, India were pitted against Malaysia.

India succeeded in defeating Malaysia in exciting fashion as they followed up a 1-1 draw with a 5-0 triumph to claim a win on aggregate scores. As India further progresses in the tournament's lower bracket, they are scheduled to face the Korean Republic yet again in the lower semi-finals.

If India claim a victory over the Korean Republic yet again, they will be one step away from securing a Grand Final spot in the FeNS 2022 regional playoffs. This will be the biggest progress the nation has had in the tournament since its inception.

Esports enthusiasts from all over the country will be looking forward to their dreams turning into a reality at the tournament in Copenhagen.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far