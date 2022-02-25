"We've had a great start to our FIFAe Nations campaign, and we must keep the momentum going": Indian eNational team member Siddh Chandarana

As India proliferate in competitive FIFA, the eNational team is slowly but surely making a statement on the international stage. Sixteen of the top FIFA players went up against each other to represent the nation. However, only four of the best made it to the eTigers setup.

Siddh Chandarana is part of the talented quartet that constitutes the Indian eNational squad. Siddh, who represents Mumbai City FC in the FIFA Global Series, is currently ranked 9th in South Asia. "Jenasid" has played a vital role in propelling India to 19th position in the FIFAe Nations Ranking.

In conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Yasho Amonkar, Siddh spoke about how the FIFAe Nations Series 2022 has panned out so far, his synergy with co-op partner Charanjot Singh, and he shed some light on what went wrong in Week 2 of the Play-Ins.

"Charanjot and I have been friends for a long time, so we understand each other really well while playing FIFA": Siddh Chandarana

Q) India has played exceedingly well in the FIFAe Nations Series 2022. Which win do you think was more significant, the one against Japan or the one against Indonesia?

Siddh: We've had a great start to our FIFAe Nations campaign. We finished 1st in Week 1 of the Play-Ins, and it was essential for us to keep the momentum going. The match against Japan was highly crucial as it was a do-or-die game, and anything less than 3 points would've seen us get relegated to Division 2.

Q) By the looks of it, you and Charanjot have formed a formidable duo. How would you describe the chemistry between the two of you? Is he the most understanding teammate ever?

Siddh: CJ (Charanjot) and I have been friends for a long time, so we understand each other really well on and off the field. It's imperative to be on the same page as your co-op partner, and our comms are always on point. He is one of the best players in Asia, and we've had great success together as a pair.

Charanjot Singh @chelseaCJ12

1st place in div 1



Ggs to everyone Match week 1 done1st place in div 1Ggs to everyone Match week 1 done ✅1st place in div 1 ✅Ggs to everyone 🙏💙 https://t.co/XTjdeC5IDS

Q) The Play-Ins, conducted in December, proved highly fruitful for India as they finished first, above the likes of Japan and Malaysia. Which was the standout result from Week 1?

Siddh: Going into Week 1, our main goal was to remain in Division 1 and finish in the top three as we're at a disadvantage due to the server allocation. We obtained 6 points against Korea, which was a massive result, and that gave us a lot of confidence. Finishing at the top gave us a huge lead in terms of Consistency Ranking, and we hope to build on this.

Q) In Week 2 of the Play-Ins, Australia pipped India to the top of the table as the eTigers drew thrice and lost twice. What went wrong in January when compared to the dominant displays in December?

Siddh: We have some great teams in Asia, and it's not always easy to win every game you play. Australia have some top quality players and they had a great week. Despite not having a remarkable week, we still finished second and extended our lead at the top of the Consistency Ranking, which will matter at the end of the Play-Ins.

Q) Among you and Charanjot, who calls the shots in crucial moments of the game? What happens if both of you aren't on the same page about a particular tactic or instruction?

Siddh: We don't have any specific roles, both of us have very clear comms, and everything is spontaneous as you can't pre-decide in a game like FIFA.

We've played together for a long time, and both of us know what our next step will be, so we're always on the same page. We play with tactics that are comfortable for both of us, and there's never been an issue when it comes to that regard.

Q) Out of the four members of eTigers, who is the best defensively and best offensively in your opinion? How often do you four play 2v2 with Charanjot, Lokmanyu, and Vignesh?

Siddh: All four of us are great players and a part of the eNational team. Everyone has their strengths and weaknesses, so I wouldn't want to compare anyone with each other.

I've spent most of my time playing co-op with CJ as we play the eNation series together, so it's crucial to practice as much as you can.

