The Gaming Conundrum: Why eFootball 2022 is a step towards the right direction

As eFootball 2022 was launched on September 30, it became the butt of innumerable jokes and memes. The reason being sloppy graphics and inadequate representation of players. What makes things worse is that football meme pages have exclusively made it their agenda to slander this new initiative by Konami.

eFootball vs FIFA - Different battle, but same war

EA Sports has the edge over Konami when it comes to licensing of various clubs and leagues (Image via EA SPORTS)

EA Sports and Konami have been at constant war with each other over licensing of the likeness of players, teams, and competitions. So far, EA Sports has had the upper hand with the highly successful FIFA franchise. The FIFA franchise is so popular that it can be said that EA Sports almost has a monopoly over football as a video game.

However, Konami has been making significant advances over the years with the PES franchise. Now, the eFootball franchise is perhaps one of the riskiest moves that Konami has ever made. The fact that they are providing a video game to the public free of charge can radically change the video game landscape.

Neymar Jr @neymarjr

#eFootball #FreeToPlay

#ad As an ambassador for KONAMI's football game "eFootball ™️ 2022", I'm looking forward to the game coming to you for free on September 30th. Give it a try and have fun! As an ambassador for KONAMI's football game "eFootball ™️ 2022", I'm looking forward to the game coming to you for free on September 30th. Give it a try and have fun!

#eFootball #FreeToPlay

#ad https://t.co/guHlyQQg1w

Both are brilliant video games, although people prefer EA Sports more than Konami because FIFA has more licenses. It is quite natural to prefer FIFA because it provides more realistic representations of players, clubs, and competitions. This gives players a more personal experience, and connection with the real-life happenings in the football world.

Are high-end video games affordable for everyone?

FIFA's costly price tag cannot be afforded by many people (Image via EA SPORTS)

Interested players must keep the cost factor of the FIFA franchise in mind. The former PES of Konami was aggressively priced so as to make it more attractive and affordable than FIFA. Another factor coming into this is the system requirements of the device. FIFA requires higher specifications for efficient functioning, while PES requires comparably lower specifications.

It is basic math: more specifications in the device = better gameplay. However, devices with more specifications are very costly. This points to one direction - FIFA is more expensive than Konami's PES, and now eFootball 2022.

Let's take India, for example. According to the World Bank, the average income of an Indian is $1,900 per year. A gaming laptop or a console capable enough to run FIFA 22 is worth around $1,000; the game itself costs approximately $60.

So, players of FIFA 22 will have to spend an amount equivalent to 56% of the annual income of an average Indian. The statistics make it clear that playing FIFA is an expensive affair, and the game effectively alienates many people because of its high costs.

eFootball 2022 - Pros and Cons

Although eFootball 2022 is wallet-friendly, it has some major drawbacks (Image via Konami)

This is where eFootball 2022 comes in. The strategy is dangerous yet radical. It aims to raise revenue through in-game purchases and has made the game free to download. This is good for many reasons.

Firstly, it requires low device specifications, which means that it can run on low-cost devices. Secondly, it is free. Thus, the game is available for free to almost everyone who has access to a standard device to play the game on.

eFootball 2022 quite evidently has one drawback. Due to low device requirements, the developers have sacrificed essential in-game graphics, which means the game is far below FIFA's level. Another drawback is the fact that they are far behind FIFA's aggressive licensing regime, which covers almost all the players, clubs, and leagues.

Also Read

eFootball 2022 is one of the first major video games of its kind to be provided to people for free. If this strategy is successful, players can hope for more games to be available for free, or at a lesser price.

For budget gamers, eFootball 2022 is a step forward in the right direction.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

LIVE POLL Q. Will Konami's marketing strategy be successful? The marketing strategy will be an economic disaster for Konami. If they improve the game, eFootball 2022 will be successful. 0 votes so far