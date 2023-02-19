Revenant Esports wins Pokemon UNITE India League, top two teams to represent India at Asia Champions 2023 Malaysia 

The Pokemon UNITE India League concluded today, February 19, with Revenant becoming the crown champion in dominant fashion. The brigade outclassed S8UL in the Semifinals (2-0) to seal a seat in the Grand Finals as well as the Asia Champions League 2023 Malaysia.

The Grand Finals of the India League was also conducted today, and the squad fought against Marcos Gaming, who had secured the top spot in its League Phase. Revenant Esports beat them 2-1 and received a cash prize of $5000.

Both teams have secured their seats in the upcoming Asia Champions League, which is planned for March 18 and 19 in Kuala Lumpur.

Pokemon India League bracket(Image via Skyesports)

Pokemon UNITE India League 2023: Revenant emerges victorious in semis and grand final

Semifinals: Revenant vs S8UL

Round 1

Revenant gained their momentum in the opening round and hammered S8UL with a score of 801-143. It was total one-sided dominance from their side, and, with brilliant tactics, the squad managed to put pressure on their opponent. Badshahh from the unit had a stellar outing and emerged as the MVP of the first battle. Blizzard and Swifty were also quite impressive.

Round 2

Capitalizing on their rhythm, Revenant clinched another emphatic victory in their second encounter, with an impressive score of 459 - 71. Blizzard was the top performer in this round. S8UL didn't perform well today overall and lost their decisive game, which means that they are also not eligible for the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions event.

Grand Finals: Marcos Gaming vs Revenant

In the first round, Marcos Gaming dominated Revenant with a 740 - 184 score, thanks to their star Meruem's scintillating performance. However, the squad lost their next round with a scoreline of 292 - 596.

After equalizing the points table, Revenant's confidence was restored, and they emerged as the winner at the end.

Prize pool distribution

Revenant - $5000 Marcos Gaming - $2500 S8UL - $1500

Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023

Top 2 teams from these three regions will reach Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions (image via Skyesports)

The top six teams from Asia will go head-to-head at the event, scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and 19 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A total prize pool of $60,500 will be distributed among the participants. So far, four teams have been finalized for the competition.

Apart from the two Indian teams, Hi5 from Taiwan and Team MYS from Malaysia have booked their spots in the Asia Champions League 2023.

