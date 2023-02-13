Marcos Gaming becomes first Indian team to qualify for Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League 2023 

Marcos Gaming became the first Indian squad to progress to the 2023 Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League, scheduled to be hosted on March 18 and 19 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Notably, Indian teams have two seats to capitalize on, with one yet to be finalized.

Regional event UNITE Champions League - India has reached its last stage. Marcos Gaming's undefeated run in the League Stage helped it secure a slot in the event's Grand Finals. Owing to this achievement, the side also punched its ticket to the UNITE Asia League.

Revenant Esports and S8UL will face off in the Semifinals to qualify for the Grand Finals and clinch the remaining seat in the 2023 Asia Champions League. The turbulent battle will be hosted on February 19 in a best-of-three format.

About Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

The contest will host the top six teams from Asia and will be conducted in two phases: Group Stage and Playoffs. The publisher has allocated a total prize pool of $60,500, with the champion securing a sizeable purse of $30k. Meanwhile, second and third-ranked outfits will earn $15k and $7.5k, respectively.

Participants in three regional Pokemon UNITE League (Image via Skyesports)

The top two teams from India, Southeast Asia, and East Asia will advance to the event from the ongoing regional Champions League. These squads will represent their nations and vie for the elusive trophy.

The first phase of the Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions will be conducted in a best-of-three format, where six teams will be seeded into two groups of three squads each. The top four, two from each group, will progress to the Playoffs and compete in a single elimination format (best-of-five).

Marcos Gaming shines in UNITE Champions League India

The Skyesports-organised event features five invited teams competing for a prize pool of $8.5k and two tickets to the Asia Championship.

Pokemon UNITE India League Playoffs results so far (Image via Skyesports)

Throughout the League Phase, Marcos Gaming remained unbeaten against all four opponents, delivering terrific performances. The side notched up a 2-1 victory against True Rippers and beat Pokemon UNITE India Open winner Gods Reign by a 2-0 scoreline.

The squad also emerged victorious against Revenant and S8UL, achieving pole position in the first stage. Following these impressive performances, Marcos Gaming is now set for the Grand Finals on February 19.

