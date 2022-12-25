Gods Reign crowned champion of Pokemon UNITE India Open 2022

The one-day LAN Finale of the Skyesports Pokemon UNITE India Open 2022 saw a nail-biting battle among the four teams fighting for the title. Gods Reign eventually came out on top and won the championship after triumphing over Revenant in the Grand Finals. The five-man squad displayed a sensational comeback and received ₹11.25 lakhs in prize money.

The Revenant, on the other hand, finished second and walked away with ₹5.25 lakhs in prize money. The team looked to be in impressive form and were expected to emerge as champions. However, unfortunately, they suffered a major upset in the Grand Finals.

Team S8UL fought against Marcos Gaming in the Lower Bracket Semifinals and beat them to reach the LB Finals, where they faced Gods Reign. The latter had entered the Lower Bracket after losing their battle against Revenant in the Upper Bracket Finals. However, Team S8UL failed to defeat Gods Reign and were eliminated. They ended their run in the tournament in third place, taking home ₹3 lakhs.

Pokemon UNITE Open 2022 Prize Pool distribution

A total of ₹22,50,000 was allocated to the competition. Here is the prize money distribution involving the eight teams who made it to the Playoffs and beyond:

Gods Reign - ₹11,25,000 Revenant Esports - ₹5,25,000 Team S8UL - ₹3,00,000 Marcos Gaming - ₹1,50,000 True Rippers - ₹50,000 Enigma Gaming - ₹50,000 FS Esports - ₹50,000 Chemin Esports - ₹50,000

Playoffs overview

Pokemon UNITE India Open Playoffs Bracket (Image via Skyesports)

The top eight teams from the Group Phase reached the Playoffs after presenting some admirable performances in the Group Stage. Chemin and FS Esports faced early eliminations after losing their first two matches. Enigma Gaming and True Rippers were then the next two teams to be eliminated from the event after losing their Semifinals matches.

The LAN Finale, which was held at the Bombay Exhibition Center, Mumbai, started with the first match between Revenant and Gods Reign, where the former emerged victorious with a scoreline of 3-1 and qualified for the Grand Finals.

Team S8UL started their day well, eliminating Marcos Gaming with a 3-0 scoreline. The squad, however, then lost their match against Gods Reign with a 2-3 score. Both sides fought formidably.

Gods Reign once again met Revenant Esports in the Grand Finals and took their revenge by crushing the latter with a 4-2 score. They lost the first round but presented a mind-boggling comeback by winning the next three. Subsequently, the squad lost their fifth round, but they clinched their sixth battle to lift the Pokemon UNITE Open trophy.

