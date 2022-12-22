Pokemon UNITE India Open 2022 Grand Finale: Teams, venue, prize pool distribution, and more

After a number of intense matches, only four teams remain in the Skyesports Pokemon UNITE India Open, which will now conclude on December 24 in a LAN event at the Bombay Exhibition Center at NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai, for the trophy and a huge prize pool. The event began on November 21, with several registered teams fighting in their zonal qualifiers.

The tournament has now reached its final stages, and one of the remaining four squads will lift the coveted trophy. The event features a total prize pool of ₹22,50,000, making it the biggest third-party Pokemon UNITE event in the country to date. These top four teams have also booked their seats in the 2023 Pokemon UNITE Asia Champions League: India.

The Playoffs of the competition started on December 11, with eight teams from the Group Stage. Gods Reign and Revenant remained unbeaten in this phase and will now face each other in the Upper Bracket Finals in the upcoming LAN. Team S8ul and Marcos Gaming fell to the Lower Bracket and will face off in the Semifinals. The other four teams in the Playoffs have been eliminated from the competition.

Pokemon UNITE India Open: Top four teams that will compete at LAN

Gods Reign Revenant S8UL Marcos Gaming

Pokemon UNITE India Open Playoff results so far (Image via Liquipedia)

The encounter between S8UL and Marcos Gaming will be a do-or-die contest for both, as the team that loses the battle will be eliminated. The winning team will face the losing team in the Gods Reign vs Revenant match.

Prize pool distribution

Half of the total prize pool will be awarded to the champion of the Pokemon UNITE event, and around a quarter of the amount will go to the runner-up. The teams who were eliminated previously in the Playoffs have received a minimum prize money of ₹25,000.

Prize Pool distribution of UNITE India Open (Image via Skyesports)

Champions - ₹11,25,000 Runner Up - ₹5,25,000 Third Place - ₹1,50,0000 Fourth Place - ₹3,00,000 True Rippers - ₹50,000 Enigma Gaming - ₹50,000 FS Esports - ₹50,000 Chemin Esports - ₹50,000

Where to watch

You can watch the upcoming battles in-person at the LAN or online on the Skyesports YouTube channel.

Apart from the UNITE event, the Grand Finals of the Skyesports Championship 4.0 CS:GO and Dota 2 will also be played at the same LAN venue.

