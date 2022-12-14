Mortal, Thug, and Goldy thank fans after S8UL wins Content Group of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

In news that brought a smile to the faces of many fans, the Indian esports organization S8UL Esports won the Content Group of the Year award at the Esports Awards 2022.

The event was held in Las Vegas, USA, this year and like its previous iteration, multiple stakeholders related to esports and gaming were nominated in different categories.

Popular actor Misha Brooks presented the award, although no member from S8UL Esports was physically present during the event. However, in a recorded video message, the co-owners of S8UL Esports, thanked their fans.

MortaL, Goldy, and Thug express gratitude for the big win at Esports Awards 2022

Starting off the video, Naman "Mortal" Mathur said:

''First of all, it came as a surprise that we were nominated for Content Group of the Year and it is hard to believe that we actually won it. Thank you everyone for your support. Wish we were there but unfortunately we couldn't make it. Anyway, thank you so much for your constant support and our only goal is to keep moving forward.''

During his address, Lokesh "Goldy" Jain stated that the achievement felt "magical":

"Hey everyone, I am really short on words right now, thank you, each one of you. You know, you are the reason we are here. Throughout the country, throughout the globe who has shown massive support to us. From me, nowhere to here is a dream, it's magical. I still can't process this feeling but I really wanna thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

He further added:

"Thank you to each member of S8UL, each creator who has helped us pursue our journey here. I am really grateful to the Esports Awards for recognising us and nominating us for the Content Group of the Year. It is great and I really feel humbled for this award. It really means the world to us. We are doing great and will keep doing and keep learning. Thank you."

Animesh 'Thug' Agarwal said talked about S8UL's goal for the future:

"Winning this award is a global recognition of S8UL. Going into 2023, S8UL aims to not only be a content creation team from India but a content creation team from all around the globe."

He continued further and said:

"Once again, I would like to thank Esports Awards for honoring us with this prestigious Content Team of the Year award and I am super thankful to the fans and every member of S8UL, who really worked hard for the last few years to help achieve this. Thank you, everyone."

Content Group of the Year nominees at 2022 Esports Awards

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

OTK

G4TV

Tribo Gaules

OfflineTV

Full Squad Gaming

Team Summertime

S8ul Esports

LOUD

The co-owners also stated that the nomination came as a surprise and that they were grateful for the prestigious award. They also said that S8UL Esports will strive to become one of the biggest content creation organizations in the world in 2023.

THUG, one of the co-owners of S8UL, also thanked the Content Creators involved in the S8UL team who worked hard to make the award possible.

This is the first time that an Indian export organization has been nominated in this category, and winning the award for the first time is a great achievement in itself.

S8UL Esports houses some of the best content creators from India, including Mamba, Sc0utOp, JokerkiHaveli, Snax, Krutika, Kaashvi, and many more.

This group creates interesting gaming and pop-culture-related content that is popular among its huge fanbase. The team has over one million subscribers on their YouTube channel.

The organization is a joint venture between Team SouL and Team 8Bit. Headed by popular content creator and esports player MortaL, the other co-owners of the team are Goldy aka Lokesh Jain and Thug aka Animesh Agarwal from 8Bit.

Apart from content creation, S8UL Esports also fields rosters in competitive esports. The organization currently holds teams in Pokemon: Unite and PUBG: New State.

MortaL was also nominated for the Personality of the Year award. This was his third nomination in three years at the Esports Awards. Previously, in 2020 and 2021, has was nominated in the Streamer of the Year and Esports Player of the Year categories.

