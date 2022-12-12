AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 CSGO, Pokemon Unite & Dota 2 finale: Schedule, prize pool, how to watch and more

The AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 finale is set to be held later this month as an on-ground event in Mumbai that will see various SEA and Indian personalities present. JetSynthesys' Skyesports recently announced when fans will be treated to the Grand Finals for CSGO and Dota 2.

The press release assured gamers that the AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 is slated to be something extraordinary like never before. Consisting of "esports events, meet-and-greets, music shows, and more," the announcement tagged it as "offering a one-stop entertainment extravaganza" in Mumbai.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia Aamchi Mumbai! The moment is here, its time to pack the bags and reach the AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 LAN destination!



Ending the year 2022 with a bang with the much awaited AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 with a LAN at Bombay Exhibition Center, NESCO - Mumbai. Aamchi Mumbai! The moment is here, its time to pack the bags and reach the AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 LAN destination! Ending the year 2022 with a bang with the much awaited AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 with a LAN at Bombay Exhibition Center, NESCO - Mumbai. https://t.co/Cn9nzU5vIf

It was also revealed that the AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 will have no entry fee for players and fans.

AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 CSGO and Dota 2 finale: When, where, and how to watch

The Grand Finale for CSGO and Dota 2 will be held at the upcoming event scheduled to take place on December 24, 2022 and will be held at the Bombay Exhibition Center at NESCO in Goregaon, Mumbai. The press release announced that the online Playoffs are currently ongoing, with Southeast Asian and Indian teams vying for the lucrative two slots.

AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 (Image via Skyesports)

In the LAN finals for CSGO, the press release announced that one SEA squad and one from India will clash, with the former already confirmed as Thai-based Team NKT from the Asian Qualifiers. Two Dota 2 teams and the other CSGO team will come through the current live Playoffs.

At the event, the prize pool for CSGO will be $10,000 and $15,000 for Dota 2, along with a "spectacular trophy." The AMD Skyesports Championship 4.0 will also feature the Grand Finals for Pokemon Unite India Open.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia The rivalry has caught on and we have a DERBY in Pokemon UNITE INDIA OPEN powered by Skyesports! Two legendary teams will go head to head tomorrow! Team Revenant will take on Team S8UL and we are in for a lot of surprises.



Tune in at 5 PM tomorrow LIVE on Skyesports YT channel. The rivalry has caught on and we have a DERBY in Pokemon UNITE INDIA OPEN powered by Skyesports! Two legendary teams will go head to head tomorrow! Team Revenant will take on Team S8UL and we are in for a lot of surprises. Tune in at 5 PM tomorrow LIVE on Skyesports YT channel. https://t.co/XtW4LvJgxK

For the Pokemon Unite event, the prize pool is set at Rs 22,50,000. Regarding the event, Shiva Nandy, CEO of Skyesports, said:

“The Skyesports Championship was introduced in 2019 and since then has grown to become a household name in the Indian gaming industry. This year, we are proud to expand its horizons even further with the on-ground event in Mumbai and also welcoming teams from Southeast Asia. The open-for-all on ground event and esports competitions will enable even more engagement opportunities with fans, especially with FanClash joining as the official Fantasy partners.”

Anuj Tandon, CEO of Gaming at JetSynthesys, stated:

“Dota 2 and CSGO laid the foundation for India's gaming culture a few years ago. These games are perfect for PC esports, and I'm confident that the Skyesports Championship 4.0 LAN Finale will help rejuvenate interest in the two video game franchises in the country. Indians are taking to esports just like our competitive sports events as evident from the viewership for recent tournaments held here. At JetSynthesys, we are excited and raring to take Indian gaming and esports to the next level!”

For those who are attending the event, they will also have the option to engage in special meet-and-greets. Online viewers will be able to follow the action live on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of Skyesports.

Poll : 0 votes