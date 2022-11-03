Pokemon Unite India Open 2022: Schedule, prize pool, registration details, and more

In partnership with The Pokemon Company, Jet Skyesports is all set to host the Pokemon Unite India Open 2022, which will be one of the biggest esports tournaments for the MOBA title ever held in the country. This upcoming tournament will see open qualifiers across the country, from which the two best teams will battle it out in the National Finals.

Pokemon Unite is a unique title in comparison to other mainstream Pokemon titles and has become a popular game amongst the masses. The free-to-play MOBA pits two teams of five players against each other in a 10-minute long match, with the team having the highest total score at the end winning. The game was also featured at the Pokemon World Championship in August.

Hence, Skyesports' nation-wide tournament marks the perfect opportunity to further grow and nurture the ecosystem for the Pokemon MOBA title.

When is Pokemon Unite India Open 2022 being held? Prize pool, schedule, and more

The official announcement regarding the tournament from Skyesports announced that the prize pool is set at Rs 22,50,000. Teams from across India will be fighting in open qualifiers to have a share of the humongous prize pool. The top two teams from these skirmishes will clash at the National Finals, a LAN event that will take place in Mumbai.

Pokemon Unite India Open 2022 (Image via Skyesports)

Players can register for the Pokemon Unite India Open 2022 on Skyesport's official website from November 5 to November 18. The open qualifiers will be held in six different regions of the country "to ensure that the maximum number of players have a chance to participate and compete". They are as follows:

South India

North India

East India

West India

Central India

North East India

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Registrations: Nov. 5 to 18

Zonal Qualifiers: Nov. 21 to 30

Zonal Finals: Dec. 1 and 2

National Playoffs: Dec. 3 to 13

National Finals (LAN): Mid-December

Skyesports explained that registered teams will have to participate in the zonal qualifiers and finals from November 21 to December 2. Each of the zone's top four teams will move ahead to the National Playoffs, which is set to take place from December 3 to 13. Fortunately, the National Playoffs will also be livestreamed.

The top two teams from this stage will move ahead to battle it out for the crown in the LAN National Finals held in Mumbai this December. The LAN conclusion will take place during the Skyesports Championship 4.0 and will be open to a live audience.

Speaking about the tournament, Shiva Nandy, the CEO of Skyesports, stated:

"We are thrilled to be working with The Pokémon Company to bring the biggest esports IP for Pokemon Unite in the country, the India Open 2022. We are working to make Pokemon Unite a household title for Indian audiences and families. The zonal-based format will ensure maximum regional penetration and will boost participation from the grassroots level as we look to grow and support the game in the country.”

Anuj Tandon, CEO of Gaming at JetSynthesys, also commented:

"Pokemon Unite has a bright future in India and I am beyond excited that we are associating with The Pokémon Company to bring one of the biggest esports events to-date for the game in the country. The unique zonal-based format, $30,000 prize pool, and the LAN Finals in Mumbai will ensure that this is a spectacle never seen before by the Indian Pokémon Unite community. It is also bound to attract the interest of thousands of additional gamers from every nook and corner towards Pokemon Unite.”

The tournament is an excellent opportunity for lovers of the MOBA Pokemon title to showcase their skills. The open qualifiers will allow a large number of players from all parts of the country to participate, with the lucrative prize pool being a major incentive. It remains to be seen who will finally emerge as the champion when the dust settles in December.

