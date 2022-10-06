Pokemon Unite Skyesports Streamers Showdown: Schedule, featured participants, format, where to watch, and more

Skyesports, in tandem with 8Bit Creatives, recently announced the Pokemon Unite Skyesports Streamers Showdown event. The upcoming tournament is set to take place sometime later this month. It will feature a number of popular Indian gaming figures and fans will have the chance to see them vying for ultimate glory at the event.

The introduction of Pokemon Unite has been a hugely popular move amongst faithful fans of the franchise. The free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game provides quite a different experience from other popular Pokemon titles. It has also built a growing esports environment, with the game being a part of the Pokemon World Championships in August.

The decision of Skyesports and 8Bit Creatives to organize a Pokemon Unite tournament is a welcome move that fans of the game are surely going to enjoy.

When is Pokemon Unite Skyesports Streamers Showdown scheduled to be held? Notable participants and more

As per the official announcement, the Pokemon Unite Skyesports Streamers Showdown will be held in the month of October. It will feature five of the country's most well-known and popular gaming personalities, MortaL, Sc0ut, Mercy, Rebel, and Sid Joshi. Each of these gaming figures will be leading their own separate teams in the tournament.

Skyesports @skyesportsindia



Title Partner:

Talent Partner: 8Bit Creatives



Introducing AMD Skyesports Streamers Showdown @PokemonUnite with the top streamers and content creators and a lot more. Get ready for all the action from this October. Title Partner: @AMDIndia Talent Partner: 8Bit Creatives

Speaking about the Streamers Showdown event for Pokemon Unite, Shiva Nandy, founder and CEO of Skyesports, stated:

"Skyesports has always prioritized diversification with multiple esports games. The Skyesports Streamers Showdown for Pokémon Unite will mark the beginning of a long-term commitment towards the game from us. Pokémon Unite has been able to gather a huge player base in India and we believe that with the right support, the game can be turned into a big esports title. We couldn’t be more excited to begin this journey with 8Bit Creatives."

Animesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of 8Bit Creatives, also commented on the tournament and its potential:

"For India to develop an extensive esports ecosystem, we must explore more games having a competitive scenario around the globe, and one of them is Pokémon Unite. The MOBA game is loved by a lot of people in the country and I am glad our creators are coming forward to take part in this event. Kudos to Skyesports for supporting the esports ecosystem of a new game and building a long-term vision for it."

The five teams will participate in a single round-robin format, from which one champion team will emerge. Fans will be able to catch the tournament on Skyesports' YouTube channel.

