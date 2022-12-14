S8UL Esports wins Content Group of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

S8UL Esports has been declared the winner in the category of 'Content Group of the Year' at the Esports Awards 2022. The award recognizes the contributions of a specific organization and its creators in the past year. The beloved Indian organization won the award while competing against nine other nominees, including the likes of 100 Thieves, LOUD, Faze Clan, and more.
The win at the Esports Awards 2022 will be hailed as a monumental achievement for the Indian content creation scene. S8UL Esports is the first-ever organization from the country to win Content Group of the Year at the prestigious global event's sixth edition.
Fans ecstatic after S8UL Esports is crowned Content Group of the Year at Esports Awards 2022
The big win at the prestigious global award ceremony has garnered an overwhelming response from Indian fans. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users after the fan favorite Indian organization was declared the winner:
What is the Content Group of the Year award?
For the unversed, the Content Group of the Year trophy is awarded to celebrate the collaborative work done by organizations. The award aims to acknowledge the hard work that groups of content creators put in while producing top-notch entertainment.
The winners are declared based on votes from the community, and the criteria for getting nominated include consistency, popularity, variety of content, and other aspects.
Who was nominated for the Content Group of the Year award?
The Esports Awards 2022 had more than 30 categories, with several global organizations and individuals getting nominations. The category of Content Group of the Year had ten nominees. Here are the organizations that were selected:
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- OTK
- G4TV
- Tribo Gaules
- OfflineTV
- Full Squad Gaming
- Team Summertime
- S8UL Esports
- LOUD
S8UL was crowned the winner of the category at the Esports Awards 2022, which took place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas.
Apart from the famous Indian esports organization, another beloved personality and S8UL's co-owner, Naman "Mortal" Mathur, was among the nominated individuals for the 2022 edition of the event. He was nominated for the category of Esports Personality of the Year.