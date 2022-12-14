S8UL Esports wins Content Group of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

S8UL Esports has been declared the winner in the category of 'Content Group of the Year' at the Esports Awards 2022. The award recognizes the contributions of a specific organization and its creators in the past year. The beloved Indian organization won the award while competing against nine other nominees, including the likes of 100 Thieves, LOUD, Faze Clan, and more.

The win at the Esports Awards 2022 will be hailed as a monumental achievement for the Indian content creation scene. S8UL Esports is the first-ever organization from the country to win Content Group of the Year at the prestigious global event's sixth edition.

Fans ecstatic after S8UL Esports is crowned Content Group of the Year at Esports Awards 2022

The big win at the prestigious global award ceremony has garnered an overwhelming response from Indian fans. Here are some of the reactions from Twitter users after the fan favorite Indian organization was declared the winner:

Notyboi @notyboi777 @malenatudi S8UL deserved it too OTK will win next time fs fs @malenatudi S8UL deserved it too OTK will win next time fs fs https://t.co/J1jDgmVUHk

Mumbai is a govt propaganda to hide low iq people @KrishnaGera4 Congratulations to S8UL for content group of the year, cant argue about that now can I Congratulations to S8UL for content group of the year, cant argue about that now can I 💀💀

jinesh luniya @jineshluniya1 S8UL Esports Content Group The Year Lets Go !!

#1 In WorldS8UL Esports Content Group The Year Lets Go !! #1 In World 🚀 S8UL Esports Content Group The Year Lets Go !! 🚀🚀🚀

Ramanand Purbey @RamanandPurbey1 @8bit_thug Well deserved, You guy’s put so much effort to entertain us not only on stream but also in S8uL videos. Fucking best in the world. Proud to be S8uL fan @8bit_thug Well deserved, You guy’s put so much effort to entertain us not only on stream but also in S8uL videos. Fucking best in the world. Proud to be S8uL fan

Amit @papamitt @8bitMamba_ Congratulations to S8UL family.. dis is for all of us.. @8bitMamba_ Congratulations to S8UL family.. dis is for all of us.. ❤️❤️

Mr.unknow @DanishS37669808 @8bit_thug #S8ULforLife. @esportsawards Best organization in the world ab bajo na haters srif 2022 hi nahi each and every year Hamra hai jab thak S8UL hai seen ma tab tak koi bhi hamara aya ga nahi ja sak tha hai #S8ULisLove @8bit_thug @esportsawards Best organization in the world ab bajo na haters srif 2022 hi nahi each and every year Hamra hai jab thak S8UL hai seen ma tab tak koi bhi hamara aya ga nahi ja sak tha hai #S8ULisLove #S8ULforLife.

What is the Content Group of the Year award?

The criteria for the Content Group of the Year award (Image via Esports Awards)

For the unversed, the Content Group of the Year trophy is awarded to celebrate the collaborative work done by organizations. The award aims to acknowledge the hard work that groups of content creators put in while producing top-notch entertainment.

The winners are declared based on votes from the community, and the criteria for getting nominated include consistency, popularity, variety of content, and other aspects.

Who was nominated for the Content Group of the Year award?

10 organizations were nominated for the Content Group of the Year (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards 2022 had more than 30 categories, with several global organizations and individuals getting nominations. The category of Content Group of the Year had ten nominees. Here are the organizations that were selected:

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

OTK

G4TV

Tribo Gaules

OfflineTV

Full Squad Gaming

Team Summertime

S8UL Esports

LOUD

S8UL was crowned the winner of the category at the Esports Awards 2022, which took place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas.

Apart from the famous Indian esports organization, another beloved personality and S8UL's co-owner, Naman "Mortal" Mathur, was among the nominated individuals for the 2022 edition of the event. He was nominated for the category of Esports Personality of the Year.

